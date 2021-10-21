The Kardashians' Longtime Florist and Christmas Decorator Jeff Leatham Unveils New Holiday Line

The designer and artistic director of Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris has created two collections for Williams Sonoma — one inspired by California and the other by the City of Light

If you've ever gasped at the sight of a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas tree, chances are you have their longtime holiday decorating guru Jeff Leatham to thank. The celebrity floral designer and artistic director for luxury hotels has decked many famous halls over the years — and now, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, he's ready to help outfit everyone's homes in his signature glamorous style.

In collaboration with Williams Sonoma, Leatham has designed a line of fresh and faux holiday wreaths and garlands inspired by his creations for celebrity clients and two of the cities he loves most in the winter season: Paris and Sonoma, Calif. The result is two unique new collections: the Parisian Collection, which has a chic European feel, and the more rustic and homey Sonoma Winter Collection.

"I wanted the collaboration to reflect my California roots as well as Williams Sonoma's, which was founded in Sonoma, California," Leatham, 50, tells PEOPLE.

Jeff Leatham x Williams-Sonoma Holiday Collection Credit: Williams-Sonoma

"Then, as artistic director of Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris, it was also important that the collaboration embraced the Parisian style that is a constant source of inspiration for me, and that we balance that aesthetic with a California-cool look so customers have options," he continues.

Both collections are available for preorder on the Williams Sonoma website now, and will ship starting the second week of November.

khloe kardashian, kylie Jenner, Kourtney kardashian, kim kardashian, Kendall Jenner Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner at the family's Christmas Eve party in 2019 | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Giving customers the choice between faux and fresh greenery was also important to Leatham, as he's noticed over the years that his clients — which, in addition to the Kardashian-Jenners, include Madonna, Oprah and Eva Longoria— all have different preferences.

In recent years, flocked (or faux-snow-covered) trees have become a trend seemingly after several members of the famous family had them. Kylie Jenner once had a towering 20-foot faux tree all in pink in her foyer, while mom Kris has gone more red-and-green with nutcrackers and an eye-catching massive red crystal polar bear.

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Some of my clients like their home to look exactly the same every year, and others want to mix up the style every holiday season," he says, adding that he therefore worked hard to create a line of products that are "traditional but versatile."

"My style has been known to change a lot during the holidays, so it is ideal to have different options that allow you to mix it up mid-season," he adds.

Jeff Leatham x Williams-Sonoma Holiday Collection Credit: Williams-Sonoma

While an evergreen tree may be the centerpiece of many homes come the holiday season, Leathan wants people to understand that wreaths and garlands can be game-changers when it comes to decorating — and they're incredibly versatile, as well.

"People often get stuck thinking that garlands are just for a mantle or the banister of a stairway, or they think that a wreath is only intended for a front door," he says. But there are so many ways you can shake things up, he says: "I love creating installations by hanging garlands vertically, or decorating a table with wreaths."

Jeff Leatham x Williams-Sonoma Holiday Collection Credit: Williams-Sonoma

Though he can't choose just one favorite item from the collaboration — "They are my holiday children and it is impossible for me to play favorites," he jokes — Leatham is positive there's a piece in the line perfect for anyone's holiday home, and he can't wait to see how they're used to make the season more special.

"I look forward to seeing how people get creative!" he says.