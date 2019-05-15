The Dude Resides! See Inside Jeff Bridges's Montecito Ranch, Now Listed for $8 Million

The Dude’s digs are up for sale.

Jeff Bridges has put his three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath ranch on the market for $7.995 million, three years after the historic century-old home underwent a major renovation.

The Big Lebowski star’s property sits on four acres in Montecito, California, and in addition to the main home, boasts a one-bedroom guest house, a barn/carriage house with an office and workshop, a pool house with a family room, office, bathroom and sauna, and a five-stall horse barn with a corral and tack room.

Inside the main home, the Spanish-revival style property has vaulted beamed ceilings throughout, five fireplaces, and an updated kitchen with chef-grade appliances.

A large master suite features bay windows, a fireplace, and dual walk-in closets, as well as a new bathroom with a freestanding tub and marble and glass shower.

The outside of the house is chock-full of amenities, too, like a private well, a pool and spa, a citrus orchard and a butterfly garden with a pond.

The home, which still has original windows, was built in 1919 by famed architect James Osborne Craig.

Bridges, 69, said in January 2018 that it had been “severely damaged” by mudslides in the area that forced him and wife Susan Geston to evacuate via helicopter.

“The house started to shake like an earthquake,” he told the California Office of Emergency Services. “Then I heard my wife screaming and coming out of the bedroom holding our dog and ‘ploom,’ here comes the mud and the debris.”

Real estate listing images show the property intact and seemingly fully functional over a year after the devastating natural disasters.

The couple purchased the property, listed with Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker, for $6.85 million in April 2014, according to Variety.

They previously unloaded a Tuscan-style estate in the same city for $16 million in 2017, the Los Angeles Times reports.