The Property Brothers are getting a new sister-in-law!

Jonathan and Drew Scott‘s older brother J.D. Scott popped the question to makeup artist Annalee Belle on Oct. 31, but didn’t announce it to the public until Nov. 20.

“It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you,” the HGTV personality exuberantly shared on Instagram. “I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal.”

In his post, J.D. included three colorful photos — one of the husband-to-be on one knee, one of the shiny ring and one of the couple gazing lovingly at one another. For the occasion, Belle wore a feathery yellow jacket over a sparkly ensemble with pink hair and platform heels.

“IT. HAPPENED. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!” Belle gushed on Instagram. “@mrjdscott proposed to me on Halloween, but we only told friends and family until now. I’m bracing myself for all the ‘It’s about time’ comments. Lol.”

“But let me so super clear…it is no one’s business to go around telling anyone when they should get married,” she noted. “I had no real desire to get married until a couple months ago, so it’s not like JD was scared or whatever people assume. He was just waiting for me.”

Belle also dished on the big moment. “And omg…the proposal was OUTRAGEOUS! He had hidden cameras so we should be able to share that’s eventually. It was one-of-a-kind for sure,” she recalled. “Here we come, rest of our lives! Expect tons of adventure and lots more weirdness!”

Drew, who tied the knot with Linda Phan in May, expressed his joy for the duo on Instagram. “Congrats to my brother @mrjdscott and soon to be sister @annaleebelle! You are two of the most loving people I know and can’t wait to watch you walk down the isle [sic].”

Drew Scott, JD Scott and Jonathan Scott Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

In October, Jonathan opened up to PEOPLE about his love life. PEOPLE had previously confirmed his split from Jacinta Kuznetsov in April.

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects,” he said. “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”