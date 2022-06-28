Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Bluetooth Speaker Turns Any Day Into a 'Party,' and It's 40% Off
If recent attempts to beat the summer heat at the pool or beach have fallen a bit flat without the perfect soundtrack playing in the background, there's a simple, affordable solution. Let this JBL Go 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — currently 40 percent off on Amazon — handle playing the tunes all day.
Buy It! JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, $29.95 (orig $49.95); amazon.com
Compact enough to fit easily in your luggage, backpack, or even clip right onto a carabiner, this speaker is incredibly portable, but it doesn't sacrifice sound quality with size. Better yet, it's designed to be waterproof and dustproof, so don't worry if you're splashing at the pool or setting it in the sand. It can withstand that and more, all while playing wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device.
Fully charged, this tiny tool can play for an impressive five hours, giving you a full afternoon of listening before it needs to be recharged. And to sweeten the deal, it comes in six color options, including neutrals like black, green, and gray, as well as some more vibrant alternatives like blue, pink, and red, all of which are $20 off.
JBL is consistently a front-runner in Bluetooth speakers, so it's no surprise that this portable style has amassed a whopping 11,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Several reviewers have described it as "small and powerful," while another five-star reviewer noted that it emits a "very big sound and punchy bass in a surprisingly small package."
Reviewers are blown away by its protective features, which make its uses endless. One buyer exclaimed: "This turns any bike ride, beach day, camping trip, [or] water day into a party!" Another reviewer added that the well-loved device "looks so cool and sounds awesome," and thanks to the $30 sale price point, it's a major steal.
Grab the JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker in one of six color options while it's 40 percent off on Amazon.
