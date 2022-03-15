This Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker Has 'Extremely Clear' Sound, and It's 25% Off at Amazon
With the clocks springing forward and the weather slowly warming up, everyone is beginning to think about spending more time outdoors. And while lazing by the pool or heading to the beach still feels like ways away, you can start fantasizing about those excursions by stocking up on all the necessities, including big blanket towels and swimwear.
Another item you'll want to invest in is a portable speaker, like the JBL Clip 4 which is 25 percent off at Amazon right now. The portable mini speaker is the perfect accessory for outdoor hangs, designed to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device. It produces unexpectedly loud audio from such a small gadget, with a full charge of battery giving you up to 10 hours of music. Plus the lightweight device is easy to take with you: Just unlatch the clip and attach it to a belt, buckle, or backpack strap.
Buy It! JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker, $59.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com
The portable speaker is incredibly popular, having netted over 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. Shoppers call it the "only speaker you need." One shared, "The battery is crazy long lasting. I rarely have to charge it," while another enthused: "This speaker bumps and thumps!"
A fourth reviewer explained that they had bought the speaker for their husband, thinking they'd use it to accompany bike rides and hiking excursions. Before they snagged the Clip 4, they had been familiar with the quality of JBL thanks to a larger speaker, but they noted: "We are quite blown away by the sound this little speaker packs!" The speaker provides "extremely clear, great volume" and excellent battery life. Plus, the reviewer also wrote, "so great that we now take it with us on our boat versus the larger speaker!"
Head to Amazon and shop the JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker for just $60 before this deal ends.
