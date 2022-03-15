This Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker Has 'Extremely Clear' Sound, and It's 25% Off at Amazon

A fourth reviewer explained that they had bought the speaker for their husband, thinking they'd use it to accompany bike rides and hiking excursions. Before they snagged the Clip 4, they had been familiar with the quality of JBL thanks to a larger speaker, but they noted: "We are quite blown away by the sound this little speaker packs!" The speaker provides "extremely clear, great volume" and excellent battery life. Plus, the reviewer also wrote, "so great that we now take it with us on our boat versus the larger speaker!"