Jason Statham is sharing a glimpse inside his chic, airy beach house in Malibu, California.

In a recent interview with archdigest.com, Statham opened up about the gorgeous, newly listed home, which he says was “a really tired old surfing house” when he first purchased it in 2009.

Buying a house with a connection to nature — especially the nearby beach — was important from the beginning, the British actor, 52, told the outlet.

“In the U.K. we don’t get to the beach much, and these houses have a great connection with the ocean and nature,” he said. “I had been in L.A. quite a while, but I just thought, ‘This is the place I want to live.'”

After purchasing the home, Statham updated it with renovations while keeping the original structure intact, including the unique slanted roof that protects the residence from the sun. He added black cedar shingles to the exterior, and opened up the almost 4,000-square-foot interior layout to create the effect that “at all times you’re connected with the sea.”

The Fast & Furious franchise star also told AD that he designed the interiors by himself, without the help of a designer.

“I didn’t want a place that was too precious or too pretentious, so everything’s sort of old and lived-in and in a single palette,” he said of his furnishings, which include a lot of midcentury Danish furniture.

For example, he decided to fill the shelves around the fireplace — where he and fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their 2-year-old son Jack Oscar love to sit in the wintertime — with cut wood instead of knick knacks and books.

“I didn’t want to go out and buy a ton of books to put on the shelf,” Statham said. “I thought, ‘I’ll just go buy a load of wood.’ It was filling a hole rather than a design idea, but in the end it looked really good!”

Also important to Statham when picking out his furniture? Comfort.

“I wanted to come in off the beach and flop down in my shorts — nice and easy,” the action star said.

On the walls, Statham hung his own photographs as well as images from artists including Hugh Holland, a skateboarding photographer, and LeRoy Grannis, who is known for his surf imagery.

“I’ve had so many iterations with different bits of furniture in there — it’s part of the fun. It’s a constant moving design experiment,” Statham said of his home. “Living out in the woods, up in the mountains, or on the edge of the beach, those precious places where you connect with nature — it’s a real privilege.”

