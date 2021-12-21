"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," the real estate broker wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday

Jason Oppenheim Speaks Out After Chrishell Stause Split: 'We Have Different Wants Regarding a Family'

Jason Oppenheim is speaking out about his split from Chrishell Stause.

On Tuesday, Oppenheim shared on his Instagram Story that the pair are still on good terms after PEOPLE confirmed that they had gone their separate ways.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," he wrote. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

He added that he and Stause "have different wants regarding a family," but they "continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

"Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me," he concluded.

The end of their relationship comes just five months after they went public. Oppenheim, who owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group, and his costar and employee Stause confirmed they were dating back in July.

A month later, Stause told E! News that the pair had actually begun their romantic relationship a couple of months prior to the announcement.

At the time, the actress said the former couple had been "really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it." She said they had avoided sharing the romance publicly for fear that other people's opinions would influence their budding relationship.

Oppenheim also told PEOPLE in July that he and Chrishell's close friendship had "developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

In an interview with E! News published on Dec. 15, Stause said her relationship with Oppenheim was an "easy transition" because "we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."

The pair dating also didn't change their professional relationship, she said in the interview. Explained Stause, "I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."

Stause has not yet addressed the breakup publicly. Last year, she spoke with PEOPLE about her desire to start a family eventually, which led her to freeze her eggs.

The real estate agent explained that she made the decision in order to take some pressure off herself and a potential future partner when it comes to starting a family within a certain time frame. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure."