Jason Oppenheim Says There's More Drama Between 'Selling the OC' Agents: 'They Don't All Like Each Other'

The Selling Sunset spin-off series follows a fresh set of real estate agents as they tackle the Orange County market

Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Published on September 7, 2022 01:28 PM
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic

When it comes to drama, Selling the OC might give Selling Sunset a run for its money.

Jason Oppenheim, 45, opened up about the complicated relationships between a brand new set of real estate agents starring in the Selling Sunset spin-off series. "They don't all like each other," the Oppenheim Group co-founder, who appears in both shows, revealed in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I think there's just a lot more drama and interpersonal issues between the agents. They find themselves in an office working together, but I don't know if they necessarily would've chosen each other as friends," he says.

The broker reveals how the Orange County agents were mostly strangers before the show and had to get to know each other on camera, unlike the Selling Sunset crew, who, with the exception of Chrishell Stause, were all familiar before filming.

Selling The OC Cast Images
netflix

Of the Orange County agents, he adds, "they're really young, and it's men and women, which I love because I like filming with the guys a lot."

When asked if he had a favorite of the two shows, Oppenheim said he enjoys working and spending time with both sets of agents. "In fact, we just had [my girlfriend Marie] Lou's birthday dinner on Saturday and we had a lot of the OC team, and the LA team there."

He continues, "The OC team likes to go out. Twenty-three people from the OC came up for her birthday. If I invite that team, almost everyone comes."

Selling the OC
Nino Munoz/Netflix

One of the OC agents, Tyler Stanaland, recently dished on some of this season's drama In an episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey.

Stanaland, 33, who has been married to actress Brittany Snow since 2020, revealed that his co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him twice.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," the former professional surfer said.

He also explained that because the OC agents work in such a tight-knit office, their closeness sometimes blurs the lines between work and socializing.

"That was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married," he added.

