Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split: Source

Selling Sunset co-stars Stause and Oppenheim split in December, five months after going public with their relationship

Jason Oppenheim has a new lady in his life.

While vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on July 8, the Selling Sunset star was seen kissing the woman in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

A source tells PEOPLE his new love interest is model Marie-Lou.

In the clip, above, the co-owner of the Oppenheim Group real estate firm smiles as he stands on a sidewalk and shares a kiss with the model.

"I noticed a man and woman engaging in some serious PDA which is what initially caught my attention," an onlooker told the outlet. "When they pulled apart from each other I realised I recognised the man to be Jason from the Selling Sunset."

The onlooker added, He "kept going in for more kisses. I felt happy for him!"

Marie-Lou also posted an Instagram Story with Oppenheim from the Greek island.

In the shot, her arm is around him as they smile in front of a sunset backdrop. The model captioned the picture, "Selling Sunset season 6 coming soon."

The news comes shortly after Jason told ITV This Morning last month, he has "no plans of filming another relationship — or being in one for that matter."

Jason is also traveling with his brother and business partner Brett Oppenheim. On July 2, he posted two Instagram photos of the twins together — one overlooking a picturesque oceanside sunset in front of an infinity pool and another of the brothers side-by-side on a sunny beach.

"I really can't think of a caption, but does it need one?" he wrote.

His ex, Chrishell Stause, commented, "Aww love it!♥️" on the snap of the brothers.

Stause and Oppenheim broke up in December 2021 after five months of dating publicly, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

But the two have created an amicable relationship in the months post breakup. At the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango Festival in June, Oppenheim spoke with PEOPLE about his friendship with his recent ex-girlfriend and costar.

"It's great. It really is," he said of their relationship status. "We just…were at the MTV awards together and just had a great time with her and her significant other." (Stause announced her romance with Australian musician G Flip in May.)

Despite their breakup, both Selling Sunset stars seem to be taking the high road.