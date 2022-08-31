Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' To Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim is looking forward to a future with his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Oppenheim, 45, revealed just how serious his relationship is with the Paris-based model.

While the Selling Sunset reality star has been transparent about not wanting kids in the past, he did address the idea of one day being open to marriage.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he says. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

On the topic of having children, Nurk, 25, told PEOPLE, "I think for the next ten years, I'm good. And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."

Marriage is not the only thing that the real estate broker has reconsidered.

Following his split from his Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause, Oppenheim told ITV This Morning that he has "no plans of filming another relationship — or being in one for that matter."

However, the Oppenheim Group president confirmed to PEOPLE that Nurk has filmed "a couple of times" for the Netflix series, but she doesn't have a "desire for publicity."

He also said that Nurk and Stause have been introduced, and that Stause is "super supportive" of his new relationship.

"Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We're both in love and happy for each other," he explained. (Stause made her romance with Australian musician G Flip public in May.)

Asked if the introduction was awkward, Oppenheim responded, "They're probably not going to hang out, but they're cool."

Oppenheim and Stause ended things in December 2021 after going public with their romance five months earlier. Still, he declared Stause was the "love of his life" during a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his previous relationship, Oppenheim admitted that, "I just think I let the relationship down. I knew what she wanted from the beginning, and she was very upfront and honest about what she was looking for."

He continued, "It was such a mature and honest relationship, and I definitely leaned into the idea of having a family for the first time in my life really, like that seriously. But at the end of the day, I had to be honest with myself and I didn't feel like I was there."

The reality star said he didn't think he'd be ready for a relationship for at least another two or three years, so it came as a "total surprise" when Nurk entered his life.

The Paris-based model first met Oppenheim while he was vacationing with his brother, Brett, in Mykonos, Greece. He saw her while he was having dinner with his friend, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshuan Watson, and says he knew he "just had to say hi."

"I liked that she hadn't seen the show, so she didn't really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell," he added of his immediate attraction to Nurk.

The couple are not slowing down any time soon. They have plans to travel to see one another in destinations from Berlin to New York over the next few months, leading into November and December, when, Jason says, she'll spend a month in L.A. to be with him before jetting off on another weeks-long adventure to Australia.