Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life is Great'

Jason Oppenheim is head over heels for girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

Oppenheim, 45, opened up about his new relationship with the Paris-based model, 25, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I knew how much I liked her pretty quickly," he reveals.

The Selling Sunset star has been in a relationship with Nurk since July. "I'm really happy every day. Life is great," he adds of the new romance.

After splitting with his ex Chrishell Stause in December 2021 due to him not being on the same page with starting a family, Oppenheim didn't think he would find love again so quickly.

"I thought at some point I'd be happy again with a woman — by no means did I think it would be this soon. I would've said probably two or three years before I was in a relationship," he says.

While the relationship may have taken him by surprise, the Oppenheim Group president has been very transparent about the idea of marriage with his new girlfriend.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he says. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

On the topic of having children, Nurk tells PEOPLE, "I think for the next 10 years, I'm good. And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."

Also in their future are several vacations — including trips to Germany, Greece and Australia. "We're doing a ton of traveling together, which we really love," Oppenheim says.

The couple recently traveled to Mexico in August where they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

Nurk documented the trip on Instagram through a series of photos that included a selfie and a snapshot of Oppenheim walking near the beach.

While the two were certainly heating things up in Cabo, Oppenheim teased that he was hoping to bring his real estate business to the Mexican hotspot in a recent interview with E! News.

"I'm looking into Cabo San Lucas in Mexico," he said when asked about his next potential business expansion.