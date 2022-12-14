Jason Oppenheim Reveals He's Expanding His Business with a Stunning New Office in Cabo San Lucas

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Oppenheim teased that the new real estate office in Mexico will be featured on Selling Sunset and Selling the OC

Published on December 14, 2022 03:34 PM
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Jason Oppenheim is expanding his real estate empire.

On Tuesday, the luxury real estate broker, 45, revealed a new Oppenheim Group office just opened in Mexico, and he showed off the stunning location in a series of photos on Instagram.

"Excited to announce the newest Oppenheim Group office in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, located in the prestigious Hacienda Beach Club," Oppenheim captioned the post. "The office overlooks the ocean as well as the beautiful and iconic rock formation, El Arco."

Photos of the new space reflect a bohemian theme with wooden accents and a neutral color palette. The reality star also included images of the surrounding landscape, featuring a pool that overlooks the crystal blue waters of Cabo Bay.

The Cabo location marks the group's third setup, with offices in Newport beach, home to Netflix's Selling the O.C., and Los Angeles, where Selling Sunset is filmed.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Oppenheim said that while he already has a team of agents hard at work in the new location, a Cabo spin-off series is not immediately in the works.

"There are no plans for a separate Cabo show just yet, but I think fans can expect to see Cabo real estate and our new office on either Selling Sunset or Selling the OC," he told the outlet. "Every agent from our other offices was ecstatic to hear that we were opening a new office in Cabo. We all want to vacation there more now."

He also explained why he decided to take his business international, noting that there is a "considerable confluence between those who live in Los Angeles and Newport Beach and those who buy property in Cabo."

Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Steven Simione/Getty

When he's not busy expanding his business, Oppenheim is traveling the world with his girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, 25.

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the reality star revealed he will be with Nurk for Christmas and that they are "likely spending it in Sydney, Australia, with my brother Brett and maybe some other friends."

The couple, who have been dating since July, recently hit a big milestone in their relationship when the Paris-based model met Oppenheim's mom for the first time on Thanksgiving.

"Lou has met my dad before, but she met my mom for the first time [on Thanksgiving]," Oppenheim told PEOPLE. "They definitely hit it off and both like each other. Lou got my mom to tell her one-too-many stories about my childhood."

