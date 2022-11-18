Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving

Jason Oppenheim is hitting another milestone in his romance with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the 1060's App Launch event on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star revealed the model will meet his mom in person for the first time on Thanksgiving.

Discussing his first holiday plans with Nurk, 25 — whom he first met in July while vacationing with his twin brother, Brett, in Mykonos, Greece — Jason, 45, shared, "She's going to be with me with my family."

Steven Simione/Getty

"First Thanksgiving and first Christmas. In fact, she's going to meet my mom on Thanksgiving," he said. "They've met over FaceTime, but they haven't met in person. Then we're going to my dad's birthday lunch the day after Thanksgiving."

Convinced that Nurk and his mom will get along very well, Jason told PEOPLE, "I'm not nervous at all" about their meeting.

"Both my parents really like her and I've met her family over FaceTime as well. Hope to meet them in person. But no, my family's super chill. I have no concerns about my family ever or meeting Lou," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nurk is currently signed with Mega Model Agency and is based in Paris. When it comes to fashion, Jason said his girlfriend has "influenced me so much."

"I think she's helped me lean more into fashion. I love getting into fashion with Lou. She helps me every day," he told PEOPLE. "I don't leave the house without showing her my outfit and getting a thumbs up. She's been extremely influential and I actually want to get more into high fashion. We're having a lot of fun with it and I think we're going to do some stuff together."

Despite living on different continents, Jason said so far they "haven't had to deal with the long-distance aspect," noting that "It's not something I look forward to."

"Right now, it's not long distance. We've really been together every day since we met," he said. "I've never been in a long-distance relationship. Even this one so far has not been long-distance, so we'll see. We'll make it work. I know that. We'll make it work."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' To Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason attended the 1060 app launch celebration, held at The Penthouse in West Hollywood, with Nurk, Brett, and their Selling Sunset costar Amanza Smith.

The new app designed for the real estate industry provides an endless stream of the world's most amazing houses and apartments through short, digital videos, according to the company.

"I think there's a lot of international buyers these days for properties. They're going to want to look at videos," Jason told PEOPLE of the technology. "Photos don't really tell a story about the scale and floor plans. Oftentimes they're with wide-angle lenses, so the yards and the bedrooms will look bigger than they really are."

He continued, "The buyers aren't demanding that the videos be perfectly curated. They're just wanting to see the accuracy and relatability of the property. And that's what the app does. That's what short-form videos do. I wouldn't be surprised if in the next five years, videos really overtake photos in terms of what buyers are looking for when they buy a property."