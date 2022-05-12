Jason Oppenheim Responds to Ex Chrishell Stause's Video Addressing G Flip Relationship

Chrishell Stause opened up about falling for someone who is non-binary in an Instagram video posted Tuesday

Jason Oppenheim Responds to Ex Crishell Stause's Video Explaining Her Feelings For Her New Partner G-Flip

Jason Oppenheim appears to be happy for his ex.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, commented under his former girlfriend Chrishell Stause's Instagram video that was posted Tuesday, in which his costar talked about the "deep connection" she's made with Australian singer G Flip.

"Such a beautiful video," he wrote under the post, adding the red heart and "100" emojis.

In the video, Stause, 40, spoke candidly about her budding relationship with the "Gay 4 Me" singer, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, while also clarifying some of the comments she made during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion.

"For those [who] are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies," Stause captioned the post. "These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding."

In the video, Stause also references her past relationship with Oppenheim, whom she split from in December.

"Like I said on the show, you don't get to choose when you come into someone's life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn't. And that's okay. That doesn't diminish how much love we have for each other –– Jason and I –– and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy," she said.

Oppenheim and Stause called it quits five months after going public with their relationship.

Ahead of the new season's premiere, the Oppenheim Group founder told PEOPLE in April that he wasn't sure he even wanted to watch the season, which documents the downfall.