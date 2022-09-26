Jason Oppenheim Reveals He's Considering Buying a Home in Paris to Spend More Time with Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim is on the move with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset star, 45, opened up about some upcoming life changes — including potentially finding a new home with the Paris-based model, 25.

"Right now we're just kind of figuring out how to mesh our lives together, because she lives in Paris and I live [in L.A.]," he says. "But yeah, I think at some point she's probably going to want her own bathroom, so I'll need to figure it out in the near term."

The luxury realtor added that he's looking into purchasing a property in Paris to make the long distance romance a little bit easier. "For the first time, I'm thinking about maybe getting something in Europe, mostly because my girlfriend lives in Paris and I love Paris," he says.

While his business is in California and he "realistically could never move to Europe," he reveals he is definitely planning to spend more time in the French capital in the future. "It's certainly under more consideration than it's otherwise been."

Courtesy Keurig

While focusing the majority of time on his real estate business — including two penthouse listings he's been remodeling for the past two years — Oppenheim has also partnered with Keurig to co-develop his own specialty coffee recipes using the new K-Café Smart ahead of National Coffee Day on September 29.

"I give them to clients when we close a house and I put them in my listings," he says of the brand's coffee makers. "It was pretty natural for a partnership, and I only want to partner with a brand that I really use and believe in."

"I actually wake up thinking about coffee," he jokes. "And I even go to bed sometimes looking forward to having coffee in the morning." His go-to beverage is an oat milk latte or an americano with vanilla, which he usually enjoys with his girlfriend while she sips on a hot chocolate or hot tea.

The couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris and had fun working on an NSFW photoshoot together.

Oppenheim posted a sneak peak of the shoot on his Instagram, which showed him sitting down on a chair shirtless while a topless Nurk kneeled down in front of him. "We had done a shoot in Berlin for a major fashion magazine, and we had so much fun with it that we decided to do another one in Paris," Oppenheim told PEOPLE.

"I'm really starting to have a lot more fun with high fashion," he continues. "I think I'm probably going back to Paris for Fashion Week in late February with [Marie Lou]. I can see myself doing New York and Paris Fashion Week a lot more in the future."