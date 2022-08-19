Jason Oppenheim Says New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Wants Him to Move to Paris

Could an international move be in Jason Oppenheim's future?

In a TikTok posted Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 45, is seen lounging in bed with his new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk.

"When she wants you to move to Paris with her 🤔," the famous real estate broker wrote on the video. He looks off into the distance as a manicured hand, belonging to Nurk, strokes his beard thoughtfully.

He then mouths the words, "Hmm, I have to think about that," to the audio playing the background, and quickly pans over to a smiling Nurk, who looks away from the camera.

Fans were quick to comment about a potential Selling Sunset spin-off series set in Paris. One user wrote, "Selling Paris yes !!!" while another commented "Selling sunset but in Paris ? 😅."

While his model girlfriend is based in France, Oppenheim did not comment about the possibility of the reality show going abroad. He has recently purchased (and sold) million-dollar homes in Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California.

Recently, the couple walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Disney Plus's She Hulk: Attorney at Law. Nurk posed in an elegant floral dress beside her boyfriend, who wore a white button down with floral accents.

"Just another manic Monday (night)," the Oppenheim Group president captioned an Instagram post after attending the premiere.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Oppenheim was first linked to the model while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother Brett in July. The two were seen packing on the PDA in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS

"I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," he told PEOPLE at the time. He then added, "It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Jason split from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishelle Stause in December 2021, five months after the couple went public.