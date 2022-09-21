Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on New Season of 'Selling Sunset'

Jason Oppenheim is bringing girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk to Selling Sunset.

Talking to PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Broker Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles, the luxury realtor, 45, shared that fans can expect Nurk to be in the new season of the reality show.

"We filmed a couple of times already and I have no problem filming more," he told PEOPLE of his Paris-based partner. "I'm sure we will. She's coming out here to spend a couple more months out here at the end of the year. So, you know, maybe we'll film."

"We get along great," Oppenheim continued of Nurk. "It's a very relaxed relationship. So yeah, I think it can be expected that people will see this relationship, as well."

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also in the talk with PEOPLE, the reality star expressed his happiness for his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause. "I don't think anything makes me happier than seeing Chrishell happy," he said.

Oppenheim and Stause ended their relationship in December 2021 after going public with their romance five months earlier. Stause, 41, made her romance with Australian musician G Flip public in May during the season 5 reunion special.

"I love [Chrishell] so much and I just enjoy I still enjoy her as a friend and being around her and spending time with her," Oppenheim said, adding that they recently joked about her still using his streaming accounts: "We had a good little laugh this morning about it."

Selling Sunset costar Mary Fitzgerald, who co-hosted the event with Oppenheim, expressed how glad she is to see the exes in great relationships. "It's amazing to see them all so happy," she said.

"It was very, very difficult I think in the beginning for everybody because everyone's hurt, you all have the same friends and the same office," added Fitzgerald. "It's just very difficult, to say the least, but everyone's just so happy, so what more do you want for your friends than just pure happiness?"

After first being spotted together in Greece earlier this summer, Oppenheim and Nurk have been inseparable. And in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last month, the reality star opened up about their new relationship and how it first took him by surprise.

"I thought at some point I'd be happy again with a woman — by no means did I think it would be this soon. I would've said probably two or three years before I was in a relationship," Oppenheim said.

Despite the unexpected nature of their relationship, Oppenheim has been transparent about the future he hopes to share with Nurk.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he told PEOPLE. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

On the topic of having children, Nurk told PEOPLE, "I think for the next 10 years, I'm good. And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."