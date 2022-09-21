Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on New Season of 'Selling Sunset'

"I don't think anything makes me happier than seeing Chrishell happy," Jason Oppenheim also told PEOPLE about his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Published on September 21, 2022 09:30 AM
Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim. Photo: Jesse Grant/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jason Oppenheim is bringing girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk to Selling Sunset.

Talking to PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Broker Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles, the luxury realtor, 45, shared that fans can expect Nurk to be in the new season of the reality show.

"We filmed a couple of times already and I have no problem filming more," he told PEOPLE of his Paris-based partner. "I'm sure we will. She's coming out here to spend a couple more months out here at the end of the year. So, you know, maybe we'll film."

"We get along great," Oppenheim continued of Nurk. "It's a very relaxed relationship. So yeah, I think it can be expected that people will see this relationship, as well."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also in the talk with PEOPLE, the reality star expressed his happiness for his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause. "I don't think anything makes me happier than seeing Chrishell happy," he said.

Oppenheim and Stause ended their relationship in December 2021 after going public with their romance five months earlier. Stause, 41, made her romance with Australian musician G Flip public in May during the season 5 reunion special.

"I love [Chrishell] so much and I just enjoy I still enjoy her as a friend and being around her and spending time with her," Oppenheim said, adding that they recently joked about her still using his streaming accounts: "We had a good little laugh this morning about it."

Selling Sunset costar Mary Fitzgerald, who co-hosted the event with Oppenheim, expressed how glad she is to see the exes in great relationships. "It's amazing to see them all so happy," she said.

"It was very, very difficult I think in the beginning for everybody because everyone's hurt, you all have the same friends and the same office," added Fitzgerald. "It's just very difficult, to say the least, but everyone's just so happy, so what more do you want for your friends than just pure happiness?"

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Oppenheim Says He's "Open" to Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

After first being spotted together in Greece earlier this summer, Oppenheim and Nurk have been inseparable. And in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last month, the reality star opened up about their new relationship and how it first took him by surprise.

"I thought at some point I'd be happy again with a woman — by no means did I think it would be this soon. I would've said probably two or three years before I was in a relationship," Oppenheim said.

Despite the unexpected nature of their relationship, Oppenheim has been transparent about the future he hopes to share with Nurk.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he told PEOPLE. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

On the topic of having children, Nurk told PEOPLE, "I think for the next 10 years, I'm good. And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet."

Related Articles
jason oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Had a Steamy Photoshoot During Paris Vacation
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' to Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life Is Great'
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie Lou instagram
Jason and Brett Oppenheim Return to Mykonos with Girlfriends They Both First Met on the Greek Island
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk Admits She Invited Friends on First Date with Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim: 'I Hate Small Talk'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says She Still Wants to Be a Mom: 'I Plan on Adopting'
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
Jason Oppenheim Says There's More Drama Between 'Selling the OC' Agents: 'They Don't All Like Each Other'
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nürk on Cabo Vacation
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jason Oppenheim Cozies Up to Model Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk During PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim Says New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Wants Him to Move to Paris
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'
Chrishell Hartley attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Fake' 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star: 'That Was Insanity'
Jason Oppenheim Comments on Relationship Status with Mary-Lou. Mary-Lou Instagram
Jason Oppenheim Gives an Update on Model Marie-Lou, Who He Kissed in Greece: 'I Like Her'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim enjoys a dinner date with his new model girlfriend at Lava in Beverly Hills
Brett Oppenheim and New Girlfriend, German Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul, 'Clicked Right Away': Source