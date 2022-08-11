Jason Oppenheim Cozies Up to Model Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk During PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut

Jason Oppenheim has taken his latest relationship to the next level.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, and his new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk, put on some PDA as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift at Regal LA.

He appeared to be smitten with Nurk as they were joined at the hip while walking the carpet together. Oppenheim even nuzzled up to her neck in one photo.

Oppenheim looked sharp in a Carolina blue suit layered over a white t-shirt, which he finished with a pair of grey Christian Dior sneakers.

Nurk dazzled in a sky-blue minidress with layered ruffles and net cutouts, featuring green jewels, completing the look with a pair of silver braided strappy stilettos.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Oppenheim was first romantically linked to Nurk last month when they were spotted kissing in Mykonos, Greece, in video obtained by PEOPLE.

The celebrity real estate mogul previously told PEOPLE about his relationship with the model, noting that he feels "super. I'm in a great space."

"I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," Oppenheim said last month. "It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Oppenheim's new romance comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause called it quits five months after they confirmed they were dating. The exes have remained friendly, even celebrating Stause's 41st birthday together last month.