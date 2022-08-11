People.com Lifestyle Home Jason Oppenheim Cozies Up to Model Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk During PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut "I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," Jason Oppenheim previously told PEOPLE after he and model Marie-Lou Nurk were spotted kissing last month in Greece By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year." People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 08:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jason Oppenheim has taken his latest relationship to the next level. The Selling Sunset star, 45, and his new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk, put on some PDA as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift at Regal LA. He appeared to be smitten with Nurk as they were joined at the hip while walking the carpet together. Oppenheim even nuzzled up to her neck in one photo. Jason Oppenheim Gives an Update on Model Marie-Lou, Who He Kissed in Greece: 'I Like Her' Oppenheim looked sharp in a Carolina blue suit layered over a white t-shirt, which he finished with a pair of grey Christian Dior sneakers. Nurk dazzled in a sky-blue minidress with layered ruffles and net cutouts, featuring green jewels, completing the look with a pair of silver braided strappy stilettos. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Oppenheim was first romantically linked to Nurk last month when they were spotted kissing in Mykonos, Greece, in video obtained by PEOPLE. The celebrity real estate mogul previously told PEOPLE about his relationship with the model, noting that he feels "super. I'm in a great space." "I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," Oppenheim said last month. "It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice." RELATED VIDEO: Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split Oppenheim's new romance comes after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause called it quits five months after they confirmed they were dating. The exes have remained friendly, even celebrating Stause's 41st birthday together last month.