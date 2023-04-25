Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Says She's 'Committed' to Making Long Distance Relationship Work

Marie-Lou Nurk is opening up about the challenges of her long-distance relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

The 25-year-old model, who splits her time between Paris and L.A., answered a few questions from her Instagram followers in a Q&A posted to her Story on Tuesday. In response to a question about Oppenheim's reaction to her moving back to Paris, the German native got candid about her romance with the Selling Sunset star.

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," she wrote in her response. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

She continued: "While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."

Oppenheim, 46, showed some love for Nurk's thoughtful words by reposting her response along with three red hearts on his Instagram Story.

Marie-Lou Nurk/Instagram

Along with answering questions about her relationship, Nurk also touched upon her "incredible experience" filming scenes for Selling Sunset season 6.

"I had the opportunity to meet so many inspiring people along the way. I can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on. From the challenges and drama to the triumphs, it's been a journey filled with growth and learning," she said.

In September, Oppenheim confirmed his partner of almost one year "filmed a couple of times already" for the Netflix series during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Marie-Lou Nurk/Instagram

Nurk got even more personal in a lengthy response to one of her followers' questions about having children. Her boyfriend has been open about not wanting kids any time soon, and it was the reason why he and ex Chrishell Stause decided to call it quits in December 2021.

In response to the question, Nurk said, "For me, having children is something that should come from pure love between two people. It's not a decision to be taken lightly, and I believe that it's important to have the right partner before even considering having children."

She then explained that having a baby can be a "beautiful and rewarding process," but that it's "okay too" if someone doesn't want to have children.

The model closed her response with a straightforward reply: "So to answer the question, yes, I would like to have children one day, but only with the right partner and when we're both ready for that journey."

jason oppenheim/instagram

In August, Oppenheim opened up to PEOPLE about the serious nature of his relationship with Nurk, who he met while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, last July.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he told PEOPLE. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

The two also share a stunning condo together in L.A. with an "insane" hillside view, Nurk previously told PEOPLE in February.