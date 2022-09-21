Jason Oppenheim Jokes Ex Chrishell Stause Still Uses His HBO Login and Messes It Up When She's Mad at Him

“Don't f— with my algorithm! I know what you're doing, Chrishell,” Oppenheim said to PEOPLE at the 2022 Power Broker Awards on Tuesday

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 03:49 PM
Chrishell stause, Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause. Photo: Chrishell stause/instagram

When it comes to his streaming services, Jason Oppenheim doesn't mess around.

At The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power Broker Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Oppenheim opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with ex Chrishell Stause, including how they still occasionally mess with each other.

"I was texting her last night jokingly because I logged on to my HBO and I saw that somebody had started this show," he explained. "So I [asked] her, 'Are you still logged into my damn streaming network?'"

The Selling Sunset star told PEOPLE that he knows when Stause is upset with him by the state of his "recently watched" section. "I can tell when she's mad at me because she'll screw up where I'm at on all my shows. We had a good little laugh this morning about it," he added.

"And also, I don't want to be recommended horror flicks because she likes horror flicks. Don't f— with my algorithm! I know what you're doing, Chrishell," he jokes. "That's the biggest problem in my life right now. That's how well things are going."

Jason Oppenheimer and chrishell stause
Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause. Axelle/Bauer-griffin/Filmmagic

Despite the coworkers calling it quits in December 2021, Oppenheim has been nothing but supportive of her new romance with Australian musician G Flip.

"I don't think anything makes me happier than seeing Chrishell happy," Oppenheim said. "I love her so much and I still enjoy being around her and spending time with her."

Stause first confirmed her relationship with the singer on a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May, just before starring in G Flip's PDA-filled music video for their single "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause said during the special. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician."

While showing his support, Oppenheim stumbled upon a new love of his own with his now girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk while vacationing in Mykonos this summer.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Richard McLaren

"I thought at some point I'd be happy again with a woman — by no means did I think it would be this soon. I would've said probably two or three years before I was in a relationship," Oppenheim revealed of his romance with the Paris-based model.

The pair have been jetsetting around the world together, hitting red carpets in L.A. and vacationing in Berlin and New York. He even confirmed that Nurk will appear on the new season of Selling Sunset and that they've already shot a few scenes together.

"We get along great," Oppenheim explains. "It's a very relaxed relationship. So yeah, I think it can be expected that people will see this relationship, as well."

Related Articles
Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on New Season of 'Selling Sunset'
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Marie Lou instagram
Jason and Brett Oppenheim Return to Mykonos with Girlfriends They Both First Met on the Greek Island
jason oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Had a Steamy Photoshoot During Paris Vacation
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' to Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says She Still Wants to Be a Mom: 'I Plan on Adopting'
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk Admits She Invited Friends on First Date with Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim: 'I Hate Small Talk'
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life Is Great'
Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and Friends
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
Jason Oppenheim Says There's More Drama Between 'Selling the OC' Agents: 'They Don't All Like Each Other'
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim Says New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Wants Him to Move to Paris
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause 'Cute and Sexiii' While Reminiscing About Getting a Tattoo from Her
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'
jason oppenheim kissing model marie-lou
Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split: Source
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline