Jason Oppenheim Calls Ex Chrishell Stause and G Flip 'Most Inspiring Couple' After Surprise Marriage News

The Selling Sunset star went public with her relationship with the Australian musician five months after her split from Oppenheim

Published on May 11, 2023 11:30 AM
Jason Oppenheim is one supportive ex.

On Wednesday, he congratulated his ex girlfriend and Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause on her marriage to Australian musician G Flip.

"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure," he wrote in the comments of Stause's Instagram Reel announcing the big news.

"I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!" he continued.

The newlyweds first met on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating Oppenheim, and G Flip was also in a relationship. Oppenheim and Stause split in December 2021, five months after going public with their romance in July.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Stause and G Flip tied the knot. Stause posted an Instagram reel, featuring video snippets of her and G Flip enjoying time together.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the reel, which showed a picture of them married at the end of the reel.

The song featured on the reel is G Flip's new song that they wrote about Chrishell, titled, "I'll Be Your Man."

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE.

G Flip commented a sweet message on their wife's post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x," they wrote.

On her Instagram Story, Stause shared some more moments from their wedding day. She captured a video of an Elvis impersonator in a chapel, singing as she cheered in the background.

Chrishell Stause Shares Clip Of Elvis Impersonator Singing During Wedding to G Flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip had an Elvis impersonator at their wedding ceremony. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Chrishell Stause Instagram

In May 2022, Stause confirmed her new romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

The A Rose for Her Grave actress continued: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

In a February 2023 interview with Vogue Australia, the couple recalled the moment they first kissed.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the GLAAD Media Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD

The special moment happened at a party in Stause's L.A. home in February 2022. "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip remembers of the fateful night.

The Selling Sunset star revealed that she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party" yet she couldn't deny the strong attraction she felt for G Flip in that moment. Her perception on dating started to change.

"[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head," she told the outlet. "I don't have a type."

