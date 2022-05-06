Jason Oppenheim Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During Selling Sunset Reunion

The reality star expresses his regrets over their recent split in a never-before-seen clip played during the special reunion episode of the hit Netflix series

Jason Oppenheim has been outspoken about his continued feelings for Chrishell Stause since their split in late 2021, and took it one step further during the Selling Sunset reunion special, which debuted on Netflix Friday.

In a never-before-seen clip shown during the episode, Oppenheim, 45, sits down with costar Mary Fitzgerald to discuss the emotional breakup, which was documented throughout Season 5 of the hit reality series.

Stause, 40, has openly discussed her desire to have children, and the exes explained in statements at the time of their breakup that they weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family. Now, in the scene featured during the reunion, the real estate mogul gets emotional while telling Fitzgerald that "this is not the time of my life where I want to have a family."

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Oppenheim previously told PEOPLE that he still loves his real estate agent ex, but this new footage sees him go so far as to declare her "the love of my life" and express concerns that he may always regret letting her go.

As the clip played before the cast, Oppenheim could be seen struggling to watch, instead keeping his eyes on the ground. Meanwhile, Stause grabbed Fitzgerald's hand for moral support as they were seated on the couch.

Elsewhere in the episode, host Tan France grilled the reality star on where things stand with his former flame. "I think there's a lot to work through, and we're getting there," Oppenheim responded, with Stause adding that "they haven't had time or space to move on yet" with the show reopening old wounds months after their breakup.

Netflix Selling Sunset Reunion Special

"It's complicated," she also stated in the emotionally-charged reunion, noting that it's been "good to have space" and "find that separation where we can" as they continue working together at The Oppenheim Group since calling it quits in December. "No one did anything wrong, which makes it harder," she says.

When the Queer Eye star inquired about how Oppenheim manages his personal feelings about the other cast members, he said he is regularly trying to deal "with the dichotomy" of the group being both his best friends and his employees. Stause called his answer "diplomatic," which led Oppenheim to reveal he was holding back tears while being questioned about the pair's fizzled relationship.

While emotions are clearly still high between the two, there appears to be no ill will on either side. When Stause arrived on set in a stunning red Gaurav Gupta gown, she struggled to make it down the steps in the floor-length creation. Thankfully, Oppenheim came to her rescue by hopping out of his seat and having her take his arm for assistance.

After taping of the reunion came to a close, Oppenheim greeted attendees outside, schmoozing and taking photos with fans who came out to see the cast in person. Shortly after changing out of her designer dress, Stause was spotted meeting up with her ex and his twin brother Brett to exchange friendly hugs and bid each other adieu before heading to her car.