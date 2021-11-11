Jason Oppenheim Shows Off His 'Impressive' New $7M Newport Beach Mansion amid Selling the OC News

"Now that I will be spending some more time in Newport Beach filming my new show... I wanted to have real estate in the area," the Netflix star tells PEOPLE exclusively

Jason Oppenheim is buying and selling in the OC!

The Selling Sunset star and founder/president of the Oppenheim Group, 44, has added another property to his impressive real estate portfolio, PEOPLE can confirm: a six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Newport Beach, California.

The broker decided to invest in the property because he wanted to have a place of his own in the coastal city, where he recently opened up a second Oppenheim Group office, he tells PEOPLE. The new office will be at the center of the new spin-off series Selling The OC, which Netflix announced earlier this week will premiere in 2022.

"Now that I will be spending some more time in Newport Beach filming my new show, as well as taking on more listings in the area and working out of that office probably one or two days a week, I wanted to have real estate in the area," Oppenheim tells PEOPLE exclusively.

He explains that he was attracted to his new house for a few reasons: most notably, its large scale and imposing style.

"I was drawn to the house because of the quality of construction as well as it's impressive size," he says. "Not just the size of the house, but it also is set on an impressive plot of land."

The main house, which was built in 2017, features 12,300 square feet of living space, including a game room, office, wine cellar, and home theater in addition to the many bedrooms and bathrooms.

The state-of-the-art kitchen features a butler's pantry, two islands and leathered granite counters, while the living and dining rooms boast 12-foot wood beam ceilings and limestone flooring.

The main suite occupies an entire wing of the house, and includes an office, walk-in closet, sitting area with a fireplace, and spa-style bathroom, all spread across 1,000 square feet.

Also on the property is a guest house with private entry, and an 11-car garage with a private gym.

The spacious backyard, set on a little over half an acre, is perfect for entertaining, complete with a pool and spa, outdoor shower and loggia with lounge areas and a bar.

A 1,500-square-foot, covered outdoor kitchen featuring a built-in barbeque, warming drawer, ice maker and more is also at the ready for cooking and dining al fresco.

Oppenheim has hosted cast parties at his L.A. homes in the past, so the new space may just see a gathering of his power agents on Selling The OC!

Netflix announced on Monday that production has begun on the new series, which follows Oppenheim as he opens the Newport Beach office. Promising the same level of drama — and of course, stunning homes — as the original, the show will feature an all-new cast, including agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall and more.

It will be executive produced by Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset as well as other hit reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach.

"The new office and our new agents are very successful and extremely dynamic people, and I'm extremely excited for the new show," Oppenheim tells PEOPLE. "We have many men and women in the new cast and I personally couldn't be more happy about it," he continues. "The luxury market in Newport Beach, it's on fire. It's more expensive than L.A.!"

Oppenheim is also featured prominently in Season 4 of Selling Sunset, which officially returns to screens on Wednesday, November 24, after more than a year-long hiatus.

Netflix confirmed in March that the show, which follows the glamorous and often-drama-filled lives of top real estate agents at the original Oppenheim Group office (located at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood), had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn't reveal a premiere date as Covid-19 impacted filming. A premiere date for Season 5 has still not yet been announced.