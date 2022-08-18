Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'

Jason Oppenheim and his new girlfriend are red-carpet pros!

Just days after taking in the premiere of the Netflix film Day Shift, the Selling Sunset star, 45, and model Marie-Lou Nurk attended Disney Plus' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Monday night.

"Just another manic Monday (night)," the Selling Sunset star captioned a carousel of photos and a video posted on Instagram Tuesday.

The couple wore complementary floral looks: Marie-Lou donned a plunging multicolored halter dress with an abstract pattern, while her new beau sported a white-and-black short-sleeved shirt with a flower print.

Oppenheim and his new flame were first linked while the real estate broker and his twin brother Brett were vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. On July 8, Jason was seen kissing a woman in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

A source later confirmed the identity of his love interest as the model to PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

swns

"I noticed a man and woman engaging in some serious PDA which is what initially caught my attention," an onlooker told SWNS. "When they pulled apart from each other I realized I recognized the man to be Jason from Selling Sunset."

Last month, Jason told ITV This Morning that he had "no plans of filming another relationship — or being in one for that matter," following his December 2021 split from co-star Chrishell Stause, whom he dated for five months.

The celebrity real estate mogul talked to PEOPLE about his relationship with the model in July, noting that he feels "super," adding, "I'm in a great space."

"I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon," Oppenheim said at the time. "It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Brett was seen getting cozy with his new leading lady, tattoo artist Samantha Abdul over the weekend in Beverly Hills.

A source close to Abdul tells PEOPLE that the two met in July, seemingly on the same Mykonos vacation. "They clicked right away," the insider said.

Abdul is based in Hamburg, Germany, but she and Oppenheim have been meeting up around the world, including on a recent trip to Budapest, Hungary.