Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway

The Selling Sunset star and the model met in Mykonos, Greece, earlier this summer

By
Published on August 23, 2022 04:41 PM
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nürk on Cabo Vacation
Photo: Jason Oppenheim/Instagram, Marie-Lou Nürk/Instagram

Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are heating up in Mexico!

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 45, and the model shared photos from their getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on social media. Nurk posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram including a selfie and a snap of Oppenheim walking near the beach.

"3 nights in Cabo 💕🌴," she captioned the post.

Oppenheim also shared two photos of himself shirtless from the vacation on social media, writing, "In Cabo for the weekend to catch a little sun and do a little business 🇲🇽"

The celebrity real estate mogul teased that he was hoping to expand his business abroad in a recent interview with E! News.

"I'm looking into Cabo San Lucas in Mexico," he said, when asked about his next potential business expansion.

Jason and his twin brother and co-founder of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage, Brett Oppenheim, recently opened a second office in Newport Beach, California, which will be at the center of the Selling Sunset spinoff series Selling the OC.

Earlier this month, Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the Netflix film Day Shift and days later attended Disney Plus' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason and his new flame were first linked while he and Brett were vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. On July 8, Jason was seen kissing a woman in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split

A source later confirmed the identity of his love interest as the model to PEOPLE.

Last month, the television personality told ITV This Morning that he had "no plans of filming another relationship — or being in one for that matter," following his December 2021 split from co-star Chrishell Stause, whom he dated for five months.

Oppenheim opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with the model in July, noting that he feels "super," adding, "I'm in a great space."

Related Articles
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jason Oppenheim Cozies Up to Model Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk During PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut
jason oppenheim kissing model marie-lou
Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split: Source
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim Says New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Wants Him to Move to Paris
*EXCLUSIVE* - Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim enjoys a dinner date with his new model girlfriend at Lava in Beverly Hills
Brett Oppenheim and New Girlfriend, German Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul, 'Clicked Right Away': Source
Selling the OC
Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off
Jason Oppenheim Comments on Relationship Status with Mary-Lou. Mary-Lou Instagram
Jason Oppenheim Gives an Update on Model Marie-Lou, Who He Kissed in Greece: 'I Like Her'
Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and Friends
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Beach Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Heather Rae El Moussa Wishes Husband Tarek a Happy Birthday: 'My True Soulmate
Heather Rae El Moussa Wishes Husband Tarek a Happy Birthday: 'My True Soulmate'
Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Timeline
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Vanessa Villela attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
''Selling Sunset'' s' Vanessa Villela Is 'Stressed' as Her Future on the Show Remains 'Up in the Air': Source
SELLING SUNSET
'Selling Sunset' Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 on Netflix; Production Slated to Begin This Summer
Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maya Vander to Leave 'Selling Sunset' , Other Cast Members' Futures Uncertain: Source
https://twitter.com/MTVAwards/status/1533640293035020288 Selling The OC sneak peek
'Selling the OC' Stars Get into Heated Argument Over Rumor in New Season's Dramatic First Look
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline