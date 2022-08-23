Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway

Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are heating up in Mexico!

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 45, and the model shared photos from their getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on social media. Nurk posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram including a selfie and a snap of Oppenheim walking near the beach.

"3 nights in Cabo 💕🌴," she captioned the post.

Oppenheim also shared two photos of himself shirtless from the vacation on social media, writing, "In Cabo for the weekend to catch a little sun and do a little business 🇲🇽"

The celebrity real estate mogul teased that he was hoping to expand his business abroad in a recent interview with E! News.

"I'm looking into Cabo San Lucas in Mexico," he said, when asked about his next potential business expansion.

Jason and his twin brother and co-founder of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage, Brett Oppenheim, recently opened a second office in Newport Beach, California, which will be at the center of the Selling Sunset spinoff series Selling the OC.

Earlier this month, Oppenheim and Nurk made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the Netflix film Day Shift and days later attended Disney Plus' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere.

Jason and his new flame were first linked while he and Brett were vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. On July 8, Jason was seen kissing a woman in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

A source later confirmed the identity of his love interest as the model to PEOPLE.

Last month, the television personality told ITV This Morning that he had "no plans of filming another relationship — or being in one for that matter," following his December 2021 split from co-star Chrishell Stause, whom he dated for five months.

Oppenheim opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with the model in July, noting that he feels "super," adding, "I'm in a great space."