You Can Buy Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's Potentially 'Haunted' Furniture at Auction Right Now

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are auctioning off most of their worldly possessions to a good home.

The actors are moving from a house in Los Angeles to an apartment in New York City, and in anticipation of the downsize, they’ve partnered with online auction site Everything But the House to sell their furniture, decor, memorabilia and more.

And according to the parents of two — Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 6 months — there’s a lot to let go of. “I’m definitely more of a collector,” Biggs tells PEOPLE. “Jenny would probably say ‘hoarder.'”

She does. “At 19 he decided to start antiquing, if that tells you anything,” she says.

The 422 pieces up for grabs range from an original portrait of Mollen’s late dog, Mr. Teets, to a stunning overdyed kilim rug, to an autographed DVD of American Reunion. (All bids start at $1 and bidding ends Wednesday, May 9, at 8:00 p.m.)

And though they’ve decided to part with their pieces, they’re still sentimental about a fair few of them.

“It was quite difficult to part with many items, but the Le Corbusier couch has been in every home we have lived in going back many years,” says Biggs, name dropping the late Swiss-French furniture designer and architect. “It’s perfectly worn in, and I will miss my mid-afternoon naps curled up on its soft leather.”

Mollen also has a favorite item for the design-savvy buyer: “I am going to miss the sputnik chandelier that hung above our dining table,” she says. “It was the center of our home and has more than a few stories to tell.”

Buyers not wanting to bring any unwelcome spirits into their home should beware, though. On the subject, of why the family of four has chosen to relocate to the East Coast city, Biggs notes, “I missed the energy and constant exposure to humanity, and I wanted to raise my children in this inspiring environment.” But, he adds, “Jenny will probably say we moved because she thought our house in L.A. was haunted.”

For any shoppers game for some otherworldly hangers, this painting of “a pale young woman with long black hair and smeared black eye makeup” or this collection of old-timey Charles Dickens books seem like a solid bet.

Profits from the sale won’t help pay for Mollen and Biggs’ new city abode, however. The proceeds will go to a charity of the couple’s choosing.

Shop the sale now on EBTH.com.