Inside Jason Aldean's Dreamy 120-Acre Tennessee Estate — Now Listed for $7.9 Million

Jason Aldean‘s mansion is on the market, and there’s more than enough room for a big green tractor in the yard.

The 120-acre estate is located in Columbia, Tennessee — nearly an hour outside of Nashville — and is currently on the market for $7.875 million, PEOPLE confirms.

The property, listed with Andrew Day of Benchmark Realty, features a detached bowling alley, a large barn, a stable, a creek and a lavish outdoor kitchen beside the in-ground pool and hot tub.

The house itself has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a mother-in-law apartment with one bedroom and two baths. The spacious kitchen features distressed wood cabinetry and hardwood floors with an breakfast bar and a separate dining room that opens into a soaring living room.

The woodsy home has a touch of Aldean’s decorating taste—especially in the a trophy room, which displays a signed guitar alongside many of Aldean’s awards mixed in with University of Georgia football memorabilia (his favorite college football team) lining the shelves.

The country star is moving on to new digs nearly a month after announcing that he and his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, are expecting their second child. The pair are already parents to 8-month-old son Memphis, and Aldean has two children from a previous marriage, Keely Williams, 15, and Kendyl Williams, 10.

“And so our new journey begins…” Brittany captioned a photo of an open lot. “We’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee. Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come… I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”