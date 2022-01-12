The California coastal-inspired home was designed by Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth in 2019

The House That Won HGTV's Rock the Block Season 1 Is Up for Sale for $1.14 Million

Jasmine Roth's winning home from season 1 of HGTV's Rock the Block is now on the market!

Located in the Aliento gated community in Santa Clarita, Calif., the single-story home has been listed by The Agency's Ray Akbari at $1.149 million.

The home won the competition in 2019 by earning the highest appraisal of the season: $1.02 million. Roth beat out homes designed by fellow HGTV stars Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords, Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones and Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab.

"My strategy during this entire competition was to save money on the master suite and kitchen so that I could spend big on the rest of the house," Roth, 37, told HGTV.com at the time of her victory. "Even after installing the pool, I had a lot of money left over so I could go all out, earn the highest appraisal and win this thing."

The 2,547-square-foot farmhouse-inspired home has stylish amenities inside and out, starting with a set of gravel stairs and grass-free landscaped front yard that lead to a facade with stonework and board-and-batten cladding.

Inside the four-bedroom home, light wood floors and high ceilings give the space an open feel. The main living room features an elegant stone fireplace and a wood-paneled ceiling.

In the kitchen, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, including a built-in beverage refrigerator are accented by a designer tile backsplash. The oversized island's countertop is half marble and half wood.

At the back of the main room, a pair of sliding glass doors open up to a large backyard. A stone path leads to a large pool, and behind it, a patio.

The home has four bedrooms, decorated in a soft yet modern styles. One includes a large walk-in closet with plentiful storage space.

The house also includes three-and-a-half baths, each of which has its own unique style. One bathroom has a rustic feel with a wood vanity and faux brick flooring, while another has a more vintage feel with its mint-green tiling and clawfoot tub.

In addition to the in-home amenities, homeowners have access to community amenities such as a pool, gym, playground and barbecue areas.

A second season of Rock the Block aired on HGTV in 2021. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home took the top spot with the highest property valuation in that competition, beating out three other teams: 50K Three Ways' Tiffany Brooks and My Lottery Dream Home's David Bromstad; The Nate and Jeremiah Project's Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; and Holmes on Holmes' Mike Holmes and returning competitor Alison Victoria.