"It was so satisfying because when we were finished, she couldn't believe her eyes," the Help! I Wrecked My House star said in a statement to PEOPLE

WATCH: HGTV's Jasmine Roth Surprises Her Mom with New Home for Mother's Day: 'I Am So Stoked'

Jasmine Roth's mom was pinching herself this Mother's Day.

The Help! I Wrecked My House host, 37, is appearing in a new show, airing on HGTV's TikTok, in which she surprises her mom with a beach condo and a full renovation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Roth talked about making the decision to buy the house for her mom. "My mom is a wonderful grandma to my daughter and when this house came up for sale right up the street we jumped on it," Roth said.

In the journey to build the "ultimate oasis" for her mom for Mother's Day, Roth will give the space an makeover including all-new hardwoods, integrated appliances, customized storage solutions and unique design elements.

Another bonus: she will also feature artwork from her two-year-old, Hazel.

As for the series, the HGTV star is excited to share her family's love with fans. "I am so stoked to share this deeply personal house transformation with HGTV fans because to me, no one is more deserving than my mom. It was so satisfying because when we were finished, she couldn't believe her eyes!"

Fans can watch the show on the network's TikTok channel under the hashtag #SophisticatedSurfCondo. Episodes of the 8-part series will premiere May 8 and will drop daily through Sunday, May 15.

Though the new show promises some tears and surprises, Roth is no stranger to a full home renovation.

On her HGTV show Help! I Wrecked My House, she steps in to save homeowners that have missed the mark in their own renovations. Season 2 of the show premiered in September and Roth spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the drop about the disastrous homes she's rescued.

Jasmine Roth Jasmine Roth | Credit: HGTV

"Families everywhere are renovating their homes themselves, just to save a few bucks. Some get it right, while others, they just don't," Roth, who also appears in HGTV's Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, explains in the clip. "That's when they call me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first episode of the season, Roth is brought in to assist a family who tried to do a dream renovation all on their own — with no plans, no professionals, and not enough free time. After what they thought would be a weeks-long reno turned into months of having their home down to the studs — and the family living out of their suitcases at their in-laws' — Roth comes in to help turn things around.

"Homeowners are drowning in these unfinished projects and it doesn't seem like there's any end in sight, " Roth said. "The only way that they can move forward at this point is to throw in the towel and to bring in a professional, so that's where I come in."

"I can rescue any disaster, have a lot of fun in the process, and make their house their dream home," she added.

The first season of Help! I Wrecked My House was filmed while Roth was still pregnant with her daughter — whom she and husband Brett welcomed in April 2020.