HGTV's Jasmine Roth Is Renting Out Her Huntington Beach, California Home on Airbnb

The property, nicknamed the 11th Street Retreat, will become available to rent starting Oct. 1

Jasmine Roth is renting out her cozy beach property!

Earlier this month, the HGTV star announced that she and husband, Brett Roth, would be listing their Huntington Beach, Calif. home, which she nicknamed the 11th Street Retreat, on Airbnb. The couple recently moved to a new house a few blocks away after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Hazel Lynn Roth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The original home was the first property Jasmine ever designed, and she couldn't imagine parting ways with it for good, she tells House Beautiful in a new interview.

"I'm very attached to the house and the thought of selling it made me so upset that I was like, I can't sell it," she told the outlet. Instead, the couple decided Airbnb would be a great way to hold on to the home and profit off it.

"We've never done anything like this," the Help! I Wrecked My House host added, "so now being able to share it with people is exciting and a little nerve wracking."

Jasmine and Brett built the home from the ground up after purchasing the land in 2010. It boasts 2875 square feet of space that can accommodate up to nine guests, with four bedrooms and three and half baths. The home's Airbnb listing describes it as "California Cape Cod" with "a luxury kitchen, smart home technology, and a comfy and unique vibe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Designed as a 'California Cape Cod,' guests will immediately feel welcome from the curb appeal of this luxury home," the listing reads, before raving about the property's seamless indoor-to-outdoor living with a large enclosed patio, gas firepit and LaCantina accordion doors that let guests "take advantage of the ocean breezes."

There is also an interior courtyard located off the kitchen with French doors that open to an outdoor couch, two vintage chairs, a patio umbrella and an outdoor kitchen complete with a built-in DCS gas grill.

For avid beach-goers, the home also comes with an outdoor shower with hot water, perfect for washing the sand off after a day in the sun.

The home's kitchen is described as "a chef’s dream," equipped with a 48 inch Viking range with griddle, double oven and restaurant style hood. All the appliances — including the Viking dishwasher, 36-inch Viking refrigerator and 30-inch Viking freezer — are stainless steel.

Off the kitchen and dining area is the cozy living room with a sectional sofa, a fireplace with marble surround, a vintage-inspired mantle and a flatscreen TV.

"Guests will appreciate the natural light pouring into the living room, but it’s also the perfect room for a cozy movie night," the listing reads.