WATCH: HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Helps Save Renovations Gone Wrong in Help! I Wrecked My House

“We’ve all had that moment during a home renovation where we just want to scream 'help!'" Jasmine Roth says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at the new series

Renovating your home is never as easy as it seems.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of HGTV’s new series Help! I Wrecked My House, which premiers next month, host Jasmine Roth steps in to help rescue home improvement projects gone wrong.

“We’ve all had that moment during a home renovation where we just want to scream 'help!' People take on way more than they can chew,” Roth, 35, says in the trailer above.

“Sometimes you just need the help of a pro — that’s where I come in. I can rescue any disaster, have a lot of fun in the process, and make their house their dream home,” she adds.

Filmed while the HGTV star was still pregnant with daughter Hazel Lynn Roth — whom she and husband Brett welcomed in April — the series will follow renovation pro and her team as they lend a helping hand to do-it-yourselfers in need.

Together, they’ll totally transform the projects, making sure each new space is beautiful — and functional.

“Families everywhere are renovating their homes themselves right now,” Roth said in a press release. “I can rescue them from their renovation disasters and help give them their dream home.”

In the series premiere, audiences will get the chance to watch as Roth and her team helps a young family who find themselves in completely over their heads.

Can the experts help them transform their bathroom, kitchen and backyard into spaces where the family can all relax together — and connect? Tune in to find out!