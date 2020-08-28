Amazon Shoppers Keep Comparing These Cordless Vacuums to Dysons — and They’re on Major Sale Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Deal lovers, listen up! You can get a cordless vacuum for as low as $80 on Amazon right now.

Vacuum brand Jashen is having a deal of the day on all three of its highly-rated vacuums. That means you only have today to score up to 53 percent off — the deals will end at 3 a.m. ET.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Its most reviewed model, which customers say is “just as good as a Dyson,” is on sale for $80. The Jashen Cordless Stick Vacuum is a multifunctional vacuum that can be converted to a handheld. It has up to 30 minutes of run time, can be used on carpets and hard floors, and comes with two brush heads. Shoppers rave that it’s easy to use, has great suction power, and “makes cleaning a whole lot easier.”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Jashen Cordless Stick Vacuum, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

“My home is the cleanest it has ever been within 10 minutes of receiving this,” one customer wrote. “For spot cleaning, it's absolutely incredible. Within 10 minutes, all my baseboards — in the entire house — were completely clean without a single spiderweb. It gets to spaces quickly — high, low, anywhere there is dirt. It's absolutely amazing.”

Jashen’s most expensive model, the V18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is also on sale for 53 percent off, bringing its price tag down to $164 from $350. The Jashen V18 vacuum comes with five cleaning attachments, has a 40-minute run time, and weighs under six pounds. Customers call the vacuum a “workhorse,” and some even say it’s “superior” to vacuums from higher-end brands.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Jashen V18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $163.99 (orig. $350); amazon.com; Jashen V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $135.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com