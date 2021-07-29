See Inside Jared Padalecki and Wife Genevieve's Austin Home — Decorated with Taxidermy Chickens!

The Gilmore Girls alum opened the doors to his Texas farmhouse — where he calls a Supernatural co-star his neighbor!

Jared Padalecki is enjoying every bit of the Austin, Texas, lifestyle with his wife Genevieve, their three kids — and the family chickens!

The Supernatural star, 39, who's originally from San Antonio, revealed that they like to "honor" their dearly departed foul with some taxidermy decor in their home. "We are chicken owners, proudly, and we love our chickens" Jared explains in an archdigest.com video tour of the property the couple share with their kids, Thomas Colton, 9, Austin Shepherd, 7½, and daughter Odette Elliott, 4.

"Sometimes, when our chickens leave this world, we'll try and honor them by keeping them around," he says. Genevieve even introduces their "favorite chicken," whose final resting place is in their powder room.

In addition to a coop for their current flock, the family also has dogs, mini horses and a beehive, from which they harvest their own honey.

The family put down roots in the state capital in 2010, shortly before fully making the move from Los Angeles to Texas, where they say they enjoy the "slower pace." It's also recently lured stars like Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christy Carlson Romano, and Haylie Duff; and the Padaleckis call Jared's former Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles a neighbor. He and his wife Danneel live in Austin with their kids.

"I think if you get to Austin and you don't decide to go the Austin speed limit, then you probably won't last here," Jared said. "There is something very specific about the town."

Their friend and designer Virginia Davidson took inspiration from the historic German homes in the nearby city of Fredericksburg when outfitting the family home. "For the walls and woodwork, we pulled from these traditional German milk paints," she tells archdigest.com. "They are in these very sort of neutral but tonal palettes: Wonderful chalky whites, beautiful grays and blues, and browns."

Although the house is flush with open spaces and natural lighting, Jared appreciates having "little nooks and crannies" around the house. "We didn't want it to feel cavernous," he said. "A lot of homes in Texas focus on making it as big as possible, with two-and-a-half-story grand entrances. That's fine if that's your thing, but it is not our[s]. We would rather it feel like a little crab shell."

The property comes with an abundance of outdoor space as well, including a backyard with several levels, a pool, a basketball court and a vegetable garden.