Anxious about sitting near a baby on a flight? Or traveling with one and hoping to avoid glares from sensitive passengers? Japan Airlines has a solution for all.

The company has introduced a new feature in its seat-selection map, showing customers which seats have already been purchased for infants and small children.

Just how is that option noted? Via a “child icon” that’s placed over the seat.

“Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen,” the airlines website explains. “This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.”

It’s not fool-proof though, Japan Airlines warns.

If tickets are purchased or selected through a third-party website, the icon won’t carry over. They also note that if there is a change in aircraft, icons won’t be displayed correctly.

Still, the feature came in handy for Rahat Ahmed, a Japan Airlines flyer who raved about it on Twitter.

“Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warning me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip,” he wrote on Twitter. “This really ought to be mandatory across the board.”

Meanwhile, Japan Airlines’ website explains they also offer parents a number of other extra amenities when traveling, including bottle-warming service and free stroller storage.

They’re also known for the playful kids meals they offer.

Other airlines in the U.S. and abroad have considered another solution: family sections, where people traveling with small children can elect to sit in an area designated for them, thus separating little ones from those who aren’t keen to be surrounded by kids.

Some luxury airlines, like Etihad, go so far as to offer in-flight nanny services to accommodate traveling families. Others, including Air Canada, offer amenity or activity kits for kid flyers.