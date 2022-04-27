The pop icon's property is located on Manhattan's Central Park and offers panoramic views of the city skyline

Janet Jackson Lists Her NYC Apartment of 25 Years for $9 Million — See Inside!

Janet Jackson is looking for a new owner for her NYC home.

The "Miss You Much" singer has decided that it is time to put the luxury property with stunning views of the city's iconic skyline back on the market, listing it for $8.9 million, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The desirable corner unit condominium on Manhattan's Upper West Side was built in 1996. Its 2,094 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Jackson purchased the home for just $2.8 million in 1998, according to the Wall Street Journal.

She told the outlet in a statement: "Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home's wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York. Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace—so many memories."

The listing is represented by Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby's International Realty at the East Side Manhattan Brokerage.

Janet Jackson Lists Her Decades-Long NYC Condominium for $8.9 Million Credit: Yoo Jean Han/Sotheby’s International Realty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The high-end property is fully equipped with luxe amenities, including an elegant lobby, full-time doorman and concierge, housekeeping services, a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pool, spa, valet parking, as well as 24-hour room service from renowned chef Jean-Georges.

Situated on the 34th floor, it offers panoramic views of the Big Apple through the floor-to-ceiling windows in every room.

The en-suite primary bedroom comes complete with generous closets and a luxurious marble bath where the owner can enjoy the sun rising over Central Park as well as the sparkle of the city lights after dark.

Janet Jackson Lists Her Decades-Long NYC Condominium for $8.9 Million Credit: Yoo Jean Han/Sotheby’s International Realty

The second and third bedrooms also have private bathrooms. Jackson has one of the spare bedrooms set up as a library that features a wall of custom millwork and the other as a guest room.