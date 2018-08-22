See Inside Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan's Glass Home in L.A.—Newly Listed for $3.2M

Madison Roberts
August 22, 2018

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has listed his L.A. crash pad—and no, there’s no red room of pain in sight.

The unique modern home, with a glass box atrium in the middle, was originally built in 1959, and then re-conceptualized and expanded in 1966 to give the home a more open-air vibe. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open directly from the space’s interior to in-ground outdoor pool, expansive deck, fire pit and hot tub.

Dornan purchased the home in 2016 but is primarily based in Europe, a spokesperson for the real estate agency tells PEOPLE. The Cali-cool home is listed through Jeff Kohl of The Agency for $3,195,000.

The eclectic master bedroom is adjacent to the outdoor space, and also features a floor-to-ceiling glass door that leads to the pool area, and the geometric tile bathrooms give the home a modern feel.

In the laid-back simple living room, residents can enjoy the comfort of a fire while also lounging in the glass encasement. The home’s sleek gray and white kitchen with an overhanging counter leads to the bright dining space with a hanging glass lightbulb chandelier.

Open-air dinner parties seem like a must in this home, and since it was obviously built for entertaining, the house has three extra bedrooms and an accessible supplemental patio.

