See Inside Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan's Glass Home in L.A.—Newly Listed for $3.2M

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has listed his L.A. crash pad—and no, there’s no red room of pain in sight.

The unique modern home, with a glass box atrium in the middle, was originally built in 1959, and then re-conceptualized and expanded in 1966 to give the home a more open-air vibe. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open directly from the space’s interior to in-ground outdoor pool, expansive deck, fire pit and hot tub.

Dornan purchased the home in 2016 but is primarily based in Europe, a spokesperson for the real estate agency tells PEOPLE. The Cali-cool home is listed through Jeff Kohl of The Agency for $3,195,000.

The eclectic master bedroom is adjacent to the outdoor space, and also features a floor-to-ceiling glass door that leads to the pool area, and the geometric tile bathrooms give the home a modern feel.

In the laid-back simple living room, residents can enjoy the comfort of a fire while also lounging in the glass encasement. The home’s sleek gray and white kitchen with an overhanging counter leads to the bright dining space with a hanging glass lightbulb chandelier.

Open-air dinner parties seem like a must in this home, and since it was obviously built for entertaining, the house has three extra bedrooms and an accessible supplemental patio.