See How Jamie Chung Transformed Her Termite-Infested Deck into a Cozy Backyard Oasis

The new mom teamed up with Thumbtack to renovate the exterior space of her Los Angeles home

By
Published on August 24, 2022 08:00 AM
At home with Jamie Chung.
Photo: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jamie Chung is embracing cabin life with her new backyard makeover!

The Lovecraft Country actor, 39, has completely transformed the exterior space of her mid-century Los Angeles home, where she lives with her husband Bryan Greenberg, 44, and their 10-month-old twin sons.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Chung revealed that the house was originally Bryan's when she first moved in nine years ago. "It was a typical bachelor pad. Everything was brown leather, beige, oversized and not cute," she jokes. "It's been a slow process of me taking over."

At home with Jamie Chung.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
At home with Jamie Chung.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Chung explains how her husband always wanted to have a mountain house, so she was aiming to recreate a cozy cabin aesthetic with her recent backyard renovation.

"The exterior project of the house is kind of the last thing that was on our list since I moved in with Bryan. We renovated the kitchens and the bathrooms, the interior, and now the exterior – and we want to stay true to the original design of the home," she says in reference to the home's rustic-style facade.

In order to tackle her backyard renovation project with ease, the Hangover II star teamed up with Thumbtack — a home care app designed to connect homeowners with local service professionals.

After linking up with Thumbtack pro Ravid Meir, Chung anticipated simply sanding and refinishing her old deck, which is pictured below. Little did she know, she would soon encounter every homeowner's worst fear.

"When we slowly started to peel back the layers, we realized that the deck was in really bad shape. The support of the deck was made with untreated wood, which is kind of crazy, and it was totally termite infested," she reveals to PEOPLE.

BEFORE:

Jamie Chung Backyard Makeover
Jamie Chung

The solution was to rebuild the deck out of redwood — a variety of wood that termites particularly hate. Stainless steel wire cables were added to the hand railings to elevate the final design.

Along with the railing, Meir also installed planters to match the rest of the deck. Chung insisted that she is not a big plant person, so Meir and his team chose an olive tree to bring more life into her backyard.

"I do not have a green thumb, and with this looming drought, we wanted plants that were native to California and can withstand this intense, direct sunlight and little water," she says. The tree was planted in an interior pot built into the deck, which Meir topped off with beautiful lights to complete the look.

With the deck complete, Chung is already looking ahead to more outdoor upgrades.

"The next project is going to be repainting the house and the cinder blocks, and then adding new doors and a splash pool for the kids," she explains. Eventually, she also wants to recreate a treehouse feel by extending the balcony into a "Tulum-style" reading net.

At home with Jamie Chung
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
At home with Jamie Chung.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

In addition to tackling her upcoming renovation projects, Chung is relieved that the finished deck is now a safer space for her kids to hang out on.

"Our kids are just starting to crawl and explore. Now that it is totally renovated and safe, we feel super comfortable letting them play," she tells PEOPLE.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Chung, who welcomed her twins via surrogate last fall, says despite its challenges, motherhood has been the most rewarding experience. "It's a blessing," she says.

Chung is also working on several new acting projects. She revealed to PEOPLE that one of her new movies, Reunion, will be released early next year and features a "star-studded" cast, including Jillian Bell, Michael Hitchcock, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev and more.

Related Articles
Jamie Lynn Sigler
Shop Celeb Homes: How to Get Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Window Treatments, Catt Sadler's Apron and More!
Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Reveal Their Newly Completed L.A. Home: 'For Us and Our Family'
Tinx
Tinx's L.A. Home Purchase Inspired Her Pottery Barn Collab: 'It Sounds Cheesy, but Home Is Where the Heart Is'
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Jenna Dewan on MyDomaine
Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her 'Special' L.A. Home — and Shares Her Favorite Room in the House
Priyanka Chopra Jonas + Maneesh Goyal
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches Home Brand — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Adrienne Bailon
WATCH: Adrienne Bailon Shows Off New Villa-Inspired Beverly Hills Home: 'We Are Bicoastal!'
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
See Jamie-Lynn Sigler's 'Crisp, Cool & Comfortable' Backyard Makeover at Her New Home in Texas
Jamie Chung Says Postpartum Depression Is 'So Real,' Therapy 'Really Helped' Her Prepare
Jamie Chung Says Postpartum Depression Is 'So Real,' Therapy 'Really Helped' Her Prepare
Taniya Nayak
HGTV's Taniya Nayak Transforms Florida Condo That Hadn't Been Touched in 50 Years — See Inside!
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); Teddi Mellencamp Closet
See Teddi Mellencamp's Stylish Walk-In Closet, Plus More Celebs' Hyper-Organized Homes
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Architectural Digest
See Inside Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Modern L.A. Farmhouse: 'We Wanted a Home, Not an Estate'
Melissa Gilbert & husband Timothy Busfield photographed at home in Highland Park NY , by George Holz ; April 21 2022 Hair & Makeup : Michelle Coursey Stylist: Jennifer Greene Shot #1 (Garden) MG: Overalls by DL1962 Kimono by Johnny Was T-shirt by James Perse Boots, model’s own TB: Plaid shirt by Eleventy Milano T-shirt by James Perse Jeans and boots, model’s own
Celebrities Who Have Lived Off the Grid
Candis and Andy Meredith's Magnolia Show
Stars of Magnolia Network's 'Home Work' Speak Out After Clients Recount Renovation Horror Stories
Actor Jensen Ackles (L) and wife actress Danneel Ackles attend the Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2011 event honoring "Supernatural" on March 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jensen Ackles' Wife? All About Danneel Ackles
Christy Carlson Romano Hollywood at Home
See Inside Christy Carlson Romano's Austin Home, Complete with a Speakeasy & Nod to 'Kim Possible'