"Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas," Kimberly Van Der Beek said on Instagram Wednesday

James Van Der Beek and His Family Are Moving from Los Angeles to Texas: 'Onto the Next Big Adventure!'

The Van Der Beeks are heading to the Lone Star State!

James Van Der Beek shared on Instagram Wednesday that he and his family are "leaving Los Angeles," sharing several photos of their now-empty house.

"Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house," the actor, 43, wrote in the caption. "Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure! ❤️😊"

While the Dawson's Creek alum didn't say where the family was moving to, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek revealed on Instagram that they are relocating to Texas.

On her Instagram Stories Tuesday and Wednesday, Kimberly gave fans some glimpses into the family's moving process — and revealed that they adopted two puppies ahead of their 10-day road trip east.

"Hey babe, I think we're setting some kind of record. Do you think that anybody else in the world has ever moved out of their house with their five children and decided to adopt two rescue puppies before a 10-day road trip?" Kimberly asked James while the family was in the car Wednesday. "Do you think we're setting a precedent?"

"Define before a 10-day road trip," James answered. "Try day one."

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Kimberly shared a photo of the new puppies, named Windsor and Able.

"Today we left our home in Beverly Hills to embark on a new adventure in Texas," Kimberly wrote in the caption. "As we began our 10 day road trip we decided to adopt two new rescue pups from @wagmorpets to bring along and bond on this journey. Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away...!!! 🤗. "

