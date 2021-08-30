New episodes of Celebrity IOU: Joyride are available to stream each Monday on Discovery+

James Marsden Helps Disassemble a Car on Celebrity IOU: Joyride: 'Seemed a Lot Easier in My Head'

Ant Anstead is putting James Marsden to work!

In an exclusive peek at Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, the 47-year-old West World actor works hard to help automotive experts Anstead, 42, and Cristy Lee, 37, disassemble and restore a vintage car as a surprise gift for his brother-in-law.

At the opening of the clip, Anstead, who previously hosted Wheeler Dealers and appeared on ex Christina Haack's HGTV show Christina on the Coast, passes along a door from an older vehicle to Marsden, who quickly starts to lift it as though it is a free weight.

"I'm having a blast, we're going here taking the whole car apart," Marsden states in a confessional, before he is seen helping to remove the front cushions of the car. "It is my first time to really get that deep into, you know, disassembling a car."

Taking a break on the cushion that he just helped to remove, Marsden then admits, "It seemed a lot easier in my head."

As the clip continues, Lee informs the two men working beside her that they have a guest in their presence.

"We have a friend that didn't make it for the journey here," she says, before exclaiming, "It's Bojangles!"

Anstead then removes a tiny mouse from the car, holding it up for the camera and a less-than-enthused Marsden.

"He's flattened," the actor observes, before he quips, "Does anybody have any hand sanitizer?"

In addition to Marsden, other celebrities slated to appear on the new show include Octavia Spencer, who surprises her hardworking hairdresser; Danny Trejo, who surprises his longtime friend; Tony Hawk, who surprises his office manager of 10 years and Mary J. Blige, who surprises her trusted assistant of over eight years.

Anstead's new flame Renée Zellweger previously appeared on the premiere episode of the series, surprising Jerome and Jerald, brothers who acted as 24-hour caregivers to her late publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS.

The series builds off the popular HGTV show Celebrity IOU starring Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, which sees the handy twins doing home renovations with celebrities for their loved ones.

The Scotts and their team at Scott Brothers Entertainment are also producing Joyride.