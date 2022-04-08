James Harris and David Parnes Exit MDLLA as Season 14 Focuses on 'Fan Favorites'

As James Harris and David Parnes announce their exit from MDLLA, a source close to the cast tells PEOPLE that season 14, which soon begins production, is "going to be a more exciting show"

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles family is bidding farewell to two of their own –– and PEOPLE can reveal this season's cast.

James Harris and David Parnes announced Friday that they're leaving the show after seven seasons as they continue to focus on their business partnership. "We need to keep moving," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

Their announcement comes just before production is set to begin on season 14. A source close to the cast tells PEOPLE that "filming is about to start with the focus this season being on fan favorites, the two Joshes [Flagg and Altman] and Tracy Tutor."

"It's going to be a more exciting show," the source tells PEOPLE.

The duo will be missed by many after seven years on the real estate show.

"We started our business in Los Angeles in 2012 and we received a phone call that we were never expecting," the pair started. "As two best friends from London, we were looking to make a start for ourselves. We had no money, no connections and let's not forget, no idea of our way around!

"The voice on the other end of the line was a casting call for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. We never intended to come to Los Angeles to be on TV, and as fate had it, we started shooting a show which changed our business and our lives," Harris and Parnes wrote.

They reminisced about watching their kids grow and climbing the sales ladder to over $5 billion since they first appeared on the show with season 7 in 2014.

"After 7 amazing seasons spanning over 9 years, we feel the time has come to move on and leave the show which in many ways, has defined us," they continued. "It's a move that we have thought long and hard about and we feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving."

The pair added that they are "beyond grateful to all our supporters who have made us who we are and we promise this is just the end of chapter one," adding: "There will be many more chapters and we are working to make sure we continue to share them with you all."

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fredrik Eklund, who previously pulled double duty on MDLLA and the flagship New York City series, announced in January that he's departing the franchise as well.