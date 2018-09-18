Before James Dean was a screen legend, he was a personal handyman.

Dean lived in the downstairs suite in the home of Hal B. Wallis—the former head of Warner Brothers—according to a representative for real estate firm The Agency, which is listing the historic property. According to the rep, the home used to be one of the “entertainment hubs” of the Hollywood Hills, and during a party there, a casting director saw Dean and “liked his look.” Less than a month later, he was cast in Rebel Without a Cause.

Now, the 4,000 square-foot-home where he was discovered is for sale, listed for $3,995,000 with Eric Lavey of The Agency.

Built in 1927, the Spanish-style home has been recently restored, mixing its original charm with new renovated areas, such as the updated eat-in kitchen, which features marble countertops and Viking appliances.

Modern elements in the three-bedroom, four-bath home can also be found in the master bathroom, which has gray tile and gold accents under the sink, as well in the spacious dual walk-in closets.

But the property still has many original elements, such as fireplaces, arched doorways and exposed wood beams in the ceiling which give the home its unique character.

The abode sits atop a hill, while a stone walkway leads down to the sprawling backyard pool and spa. Because the house is sited on a double lot that totals more than 11,600 square feet, it has ample outdoor space perfect for entertaining. The ensuite guest quarters (where Dean lived) have their own private entrance.