James Corden Reveals He and Adele Moved to L.A. Within 5 Days of Each Other: 'Our Families Are Intertwined'

James Corden is reflecting on his life-changing decision to move to the U.S. from England — and how his pal Adele helped him feel at home.

In an interview with Zoe Ball during BBC's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Thursday, Corden, 44, opened up about his close relationship with the "Hello" singer, 34, and her appearance on the final Carpool Karaoke segment that aired Monday.

"It's crazy because we've known each other for quite a long time and we moved here [to L.A.] about five days apart," The Late Late Show star tells Ball. "Our families have been pretty intertwined," he continues, adding that he "wasn't expecting" Adele to appear on the final Carpool episode. "I can't believe she did it for us," he says.

James Corden and Adele. Terence Patrick/CBS

The talk show host also revealed how nervous he was to take the leap and move to the States with his wife Julia Carey almost a decade ago, and how he's feeling now that his eight-year run as host of The Late Late Show is coming to an end on Thursday.

"I was so certain that it wasn't going to work," he says of his talk show journey. "I don't look like I should be hosting an American late-night talk show. I'm from High Wycombe [in Buckinghamshire, England]. This isn't a road that's often traveled."

Of his decision to leave the show, Corden says he "feels good" and that he knows "in my core that it's the right thing to do for so many personal and professional reasons."

"I just want to cherish it and not spend the whole day crying," he tells Ball regarding his final episode. "Just spend the whole day feeling pride and gratitude and joy about it."

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Corden opened up about his and his wife's decision to move their three children — son Max, 12, and daughters Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5 — back to England now that he's signing off from his talk show duties. He also got sentimental about some of his favorite memories on the show.

"It's so great to have had this ride," he tells PEOPLE. "I hope people saw the joy in it and the love that we put into it, that we were a show that took big swings. Jumping out of a plane with Tom Cruise and flying in fighter jets and singing with Paul McCartney around Liverpool and all those things: I hope that people will see that we made a show that we all really, really, really cared about."

He also reminisced about the important advice his first-ever guest on the show, Tom Hanks, once shared with him: "He said to me, 'James, this is show business. The stuff where you worked hard and tried your best will be the things that you go, "Well, I've tried my best." The things that haunt you are the things where you perhaps just didn't give it everything.'"