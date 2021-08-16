"Main reason I got an #RV? My kids," James Van Der Beek explained his family's decision to get a motorhome

James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Give a Tour of New Luxury RV: 'It Was Really Hard to Get'

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have a new home away from home.

The couple — who share five children: son Joshua, 9, and daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 10 — revealed on Saturday that they've purchased a luxury RV, giving fans a tour of their mobile living quarters during a family trip to the Texas coastline.

The recreational vehicle, a Motor Coach Aria 4000, boasts two individual bathrooms and can sleep up to seven people, according to its manufacturer's website.

"We visited the beautiful Texas Coast for our first stop in our new RV," Kimberly wrote on her Instagram, alongside a three-minute video of their RV's spacious interior. "Now onwards we go!"

For the Van Der Beeks, the dining area in their brand new motorhome doubles as an arts and craft area for their kids — complete with a non-stick pad on the table to prevent supplies sliding during travel and organized bins for toys.

A sofa bed sits across the dinette, which also houses one of the RV's multiple televisions. Next to the living area is a small kitchen featuring double sinks, a full-size fridge, a pull-out pantry and stacked washer and dryer.

Beyond a sliding door are two bunk beds — which James and Kimberly's daughter Olivia have sweetly decorated with a hanging stick from the family's Texas compound — and a full bathroom for the kids.

Closer to the RV's rear is a sleeping area with a king size bed, another TV and a closet. Another bathroom with double sinks is located at the very back of the vehicle.

In her video tour, Kimberly showed that she decorated the primary sleeping space with a framed photo of herself and James taken from a vacation in Israel. "This is our room" Kimberly said, before joking that she "should be an RV tour guide."

"We paid for this thing," she continued with a laugh. "Believe me, it was really hard to get, actually."

James, 44, opened up about the family's mobile digs on his own Instagram, writing in a post, "Main reason I got an #RV? My kids."

"Don't get me wrong - I'd long fantasized about adventuring in one, but when my eldest lit up over the prospect, I thought: "How many more years will she be this excited about spending time with the family?" So I went for it," he continued.

"One thing I think I've learned: When a window opens, dive the f--- through it," the Dawson's Creek alum added. "It's easy to talk yourself into the possibility of 'another time,' and while that part of our brain has its utility… it sucks at predicting the future."

The family previously experienced RV life when they embarked on a month-long road trip as a part of their relocation from Los Angeles to a ranch near Austin, Texas.

"We wanted to get the kids out of Los Angeles. We wanted to give them space and we wanted them to live in nature," James told Austin Life magazine last month of their decision to move out of California. "When we were flying here for our anniversary, I felt an energy to Austin. The energy was the same energy that I'd felt shooting Varsity Blues here when I was 21, and I realized that feeling wasn't just where I was in my career or the movie I was shooting, all of which were very exciting, but that the energy is the place. It was really cool to realize, 'Oh, I can go be there. We can drop in and bring our family to that.' "

"It felt like L.A. had kind of birthed us out and there was a real calling to move. It came from desire, it came from dreams, and by the time we left L.A. we were in a deep gratitude for everything it had given us, but Texas was saying, 'Here's what you need and we can provide this next layer for you,' " Kimberly added.