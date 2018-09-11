Jake Gyllenhaal Taps a Childhood Friend to Decorate His Personal, Playful New York City Office

When Jake Gyllenhaal wanted to open shop in New York City with his production company, Nine Stories, he tapped a childhood friend to design an unconventional office.

Interior designer Ariel Ashe, who along with partner Reinaldo Leandro has designed spaces for Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and Seth Meyers (her sister, Alexi Ashe, is Meyers’s wife), has a long history with the actor-producer: the pair met as teenagers while vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Slashes Price of Her Fort Worth, Texas, Mansion for a Third Time to $2.7 Million

Susanna Howe, courtesy Architectural Digest

“He’s actually very funny. He did the best impression of a velociraptor when we were kids,” she tells Architectural Digest in the October issue. And while his place of business is inarguably refined, it pays tribute to the more light-hearted side of the Oscar nominee’s personality, too.

“Jake’s office feels very serious, but there are a few humorous moments and lots of personal memorabilia to inspire him.” Posters for his films, including 2015’s Demolition, and 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, hang in the screening room. Susanna Howe, courtesy Architectural Digest

The film, TV and theater production company the actor founded with business partner Riva Marker is housed in a SoHo apartment building, and feels more like a home than a high-powered show biz office.

courtesy Architectural Digest

RELATED: Mandy Moore’s Stunning New Home with Fiance Taylor Goldsmith is ‘the Next Chapter in My Life’

RELATED VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Reveals Why His ‘Stronger’ Role Was His Most Nerve-racking One Ever

“We wanted to have a sense of play in the design,” Gyllenhaal tells AD. “It’s a place where filmmakers and artists can feel empowered to be open, inventive, and collaborative.”