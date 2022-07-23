Jaime King Is Selling Her Beverly Hills Mansion That Walt Disney Originally Built for His Daughter
Jaime King's home is on the market!
The Hart of Dixie alum, 43, has listed her mansion with The Beverly Hills Estate's Preston Gazowsky and Branden Williams. Walt Disney first built the home for his daughter in 1960.
Listed for nearly $2.8 million, the traditional estate with a modern twist includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits in the center of a quiet Beverly Hills cul-de-sac and is only a few miles from the Sunset Strip and downtown Beverly Hills.
A bright pink front door provides a fun and celebratory welcome as the entrance glows with natural lighting and double-height ceilings.
Once inside, the floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the living and dining room area offer a stunning view of the bamboo that encloses the private backyard, along with stone borders and beautiful greenery.
It also has a fire pit that is ideal for entertaining and enjoying cool nights.
Interior designer Gabrielle Santiago added modern touches to the newly renovated kitchen, which shows off a blend of traditional wooden cabinetry, dusty rose countertops, sleek white GE appliances, and brushed brass finishes with the farmhouse style sink and pantry.
The stairs have their own unique flair as they sit atop sheer blue tiles with branch-like accents.
Neutral artwork and decor complete the first flight.
The primary suite is one of comfort and productivity, and has an office den with gorgeous skylights, while the spacious area has a sitting room, fireplace, wood-paneled floors, and a custom mahogany closet constructed by LA Closet Design.
A private in-law suite is also featured downstairs.
"What makes the property special is the mid-century modern architecture & floor to ceiling windows flooding the house with natural light. Not to mention the Hollywood/ Beverly Hills history from Sharon Disney, Tina Louise and Anne Margot all Lived here," Gazowsky tells PEOPLE.