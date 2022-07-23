The actress has listed her stunning Beverly Hills home for nearly $2.8 million

Jaime King Is Selling Her Beverly Hills Mansion That Walt Disney Originally Built for His Daughter

Jaime King attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx); The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates

Jaime King attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx); The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates

Jaime King's home is on the market!

The Hart of Dixie alum, 43, has listed her mansion with The Beverly Hills Estate's Preston Gazowsky and Branden Williams. Walt Disney first built the home for his daughter in 1960.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Listed for nearly $2.8 million, the traditional estate with a modern twist includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits in the center of a quiet Beverly Hills cul-de-sac and is only a few miles from the Sunset Strip and downtown Beverly Hills.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates Credit: Alexis Adam/The Beverly Hills Estates

A bright pink front door provides a fun and celebratory welcome as the entrance glows with natural lighting and double-height ceilings.

Once inside, the floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the living and dining room area offer a stunning view of the bamboo that encloses the private backyard, along with stone borders and beautiful greenery.

It also has a fire pit that is ideal for entertaining and enjoying cool nights.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates Credit: Alexis Adam/The Beverly Hills Estates

Interior designer Gabrielle Santiago added modern touches to the newly renovated kitchen, which shows off a blend of traditional wooden cabinetry, dusty rose countertops, sleek white GE appliances, and brushed brass finishes with the farmhouse style sink and pantry.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates Credit: Alexis Adam/The Beverly Hills Estates

The stairs have their own unique flair as they sit atop sheer blue tiles with branch-like accents.

Neutral artwork and decor complete the first flight.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates Credit: Alexis Adam/The Beverly Hills Estates

The primary suite is one of comfort and productivity, and has an office den with gorgeous skylights, while the spacious area has a sitting room, fireplace, wood-paneled floors, and a custom mahogany closet constructed by LA Closet Design.

The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates Credit: Alexis Adam/The Beverly Hills Estates

A private in-law suite is also featured downstairs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.