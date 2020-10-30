Thanksgiving Table Talk! Jaden Smith Wants You to Have Healthy Political Discussions with Family

The musician and a renowned psychologist are teaming up with Airbnb Online Experiences to provide tips on how to navigate charged conversations with loved ones this holiday season

Jaden Smith knows a thing or two about having an open dialogue with family — and as the holiday season approaches, he’s sharing tips on how to foster healthy debates with loved ones.

While the holidays are usually a time for gathering with family and friends, this year will see many opting to continue with virtual celebrations, while others may take extra precautions to visit in person amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However people choose to celebrate, one tradition is unlikely to change: heated political debate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner from the Presidential Election on Nov. 3, there’s sure to be talk of the outcome around the table — and the “Icon?” rapper wants to help the younger generation better navigate those often difficult conversations with family members who may hold different opinions.

Teaming up with Airbnb’s Online Experiences, Smith is hosting a one-time virtual event, Bringing Activism to the Dinner Table, along with Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equality.

Image zoom Dr. Goff | Credit: 12360667

“I decided to partner with [Airbnb] and a good friend of mine, Dr. Goff, to talk about what's going on from a place of me being able to learn as well,” Smith told Travel + Leisure, adding, “every time [Goff] speaks, I’m learning, too.”

The Experience will be available to book for a private group of up to 10 beginning Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9:00am PT. Priced at $10 per person, all proceeds benefit Vote.org. The event will be live-streamed on youtube.com/airbnb on Friday, Oct. 30 at 3:30pm PT for anyone who wants to tune in for the discussion.

“I’m no stranger to frank and insightful family dialogue,” the actor and activist writes in the event description on Airbnb. “I want to share some of the things I’ve learned about navigating uncomfortable conversations with you,” continues Jaden, who has been a guest on Red Table Talk — the candid talk show hosted by his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, sister Willow and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.