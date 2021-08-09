"The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha," Jade Roper Tolbert wrote

Jade Roper Tolbert Gives Tour of Her New Family Home: 'We Bought the House!'

Jade Roper Tolbert is opening the doors to her new family home.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, shared with fans on Sunday that she and husband Tanner Tolbert recently purchased a new house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We bought the house!!" Roper Tolbert — who shares daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3½, as well as sons Brooks Easton, 2, and Reed Harrison, 8 months, with Tolbert, 34 — wrote on her Instagram. "We are so excited for this new adventure and to share it with you all!"

"The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha! But today is MOVING DAY!!" the mother of three continued.

"We can't wait to share everything with you as we start this new adventure!" she added.

Jade Roper Tolbert Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/instagram

Roper Tolbert also gave her followers a brief house tour in an accompanying video.

Set to "Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Roots, the footage began with the family approaching their new two-story home before cutting to Tolbert's two older children running the property.

One shot showed little Emmy jumping up and down in an empty room space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sleek black fireplace, while the young girl and her little brother were seen running up a wooden staircase in another clip.

Jade Roper Tolbert Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The residence also includes what appears to be an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large wine cellar with built-in shelves, and a spacious primary bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub in the middle of the room.

An outdoor entertaining space with its own fireplace and backyard swimming pool was seen in the clip, as well.

"Emmy keeps running into every empty room saying 'What the heck!' " Roper Tolbert wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Overall though I think the kids are handling the big change really great so far."

In another post, Roper Tolbert said that saying goodbye to their old house was a "bittersweet" moment.

"You were such a good house, we will miss you," she captioned a video of moving boxes piled up in her former home.

Roper Tolbert and her family have made many memories in their old house. Most notably, the Bachelor Nation star gave birth to son Brooks on the floor of her bedroom closet in 2019.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby," she wrote on her Instagram following Brooks' birth.

RELATED VIDEO: Jade Roper Tolbert Wants to 'Normalize the Feelings' of Postpartum: 'Recognize That We Are Human'

"So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms," she added at the time.

Roper Tolbert and her husband later recalled the experience to PEOPLE, sharing that the couple had been watching The Bachelorette when her water broke in the middle of the night.