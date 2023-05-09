Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Summer Home Hits the Market for $55 Million — See Inside!

The iconic estate known as Lasata has an eight-bedroom main house, two separate cottages, a pool house and more

By
Published on May 9, 2023 02:31 PM
Jackie Kennedy's Hamptons Home for Sale
Photo: Geir Magnusson, Bettmann Archive/Getty

Jackie Kennedy's former childhood summer home in the Hamptons is on the market!

Lasata, the East Hampton estate once owned by the Bouvier family in the 1920s, is listed for $55 million by Eileen O'Neill of The Corcoran Group and Ed Petrie of Compass.

"Lasata is considered one of our region's most important and beautiful estates," O'Neill told PEOPLE. "Under the seller's stewardship, the home's interior has been painstakingly updated and enhanced while preserving its remarkable history. It's an iconic property and truly one of a kind."

Jackie Kennedy's Hamptons Home for Sale

The property, which is just two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean, features an eight-bedroom main house, a separate two-bedroom cottage, a caretaker's cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop — all situated on more than seven acres.

Built in 1917 by noted architect Arthur C. Jackson, the property has been restored twice (once in 2007 and again in 2019) and offers interiors designed by Pierre Yovanovich and gardens landscaped by Louis Benech.

Jackie Kennedy's Hamptons Home for Sale
Stephen Kent Johnson

According to Mansion Global, television, commercial and film producer David Zander is selling the home, which he purchased from former Coach creative director Reed Krakoff for $24 million in 2018.

Jackie Kennedy's Hamptons Home for Sale
Stephen Kent Johnson

Another home where the first lady once lived was listed for sale in March.

A Washington, D.C. mansion where she stayed following her husband President John F. Kennedy's assassination was listed for $26.5 million by Sotheby's International Realty.

Jacqueline Kennedy at her Georgetown home in August 1960, Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home for sale
Bettmann Archive/Getty; Sean Shanahan

The property, which has also been owned by other figures like Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker and former Miss America Yolande Fox, has been recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, per the listing.

The renovated property has been combined with two other mansions, boasting 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 5 half-baths, all spanning over 16,000 square feet.

JFK's childhood vacation home in france
Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Earlier in March, yet another summer residence that once had Kennedy ties went on the market.

Domaine de Beaumont, the French villa where President Kennedy and his siblings once vacationed as children, was listed for €31.5 million (about $33.6 million) with Cote d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

