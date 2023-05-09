Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Summer Home Hits the Market for $55 Million — See Inside!

Jackie Kennedy's former childhood summer home in the Hamptons is on the market!

Lasata, the East Hampton estate once owned by the Bouvier family in the 1920s, is listed for $55 million by Eileen O'Neill of The Corcoran Group and Ed Petrie of Compass.

"Lasata is considered one of our region's most important and beautiful estates," O'Neill told PEOPLE. "Under the seller's stewardship, the home's interior has been painstakingly updated and enhanced while preserving its remarkable history. It's an iconic property and truly one of a kind."

The property, which is just two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean, features an eight-bedroom main house, a separate two-bedroom cottage, a caretaker's cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop — all situated on more than seven acres.

Built in 1917 by noted architect Arthur C. Jackson, the property has been restored twice (once in 2007 and again in 2019) and offers interiors designed by Pierre Yovanovich and gardens landscaped by Louis Benech.

According to Mansion Global, television, commercial and film producer David Zander is selling the home, which he purchased from former Coach creative director Reed Krakoff for $24 million in 2018.

Another home where the first lady once lived was listed for sale in March.

A Washington, D.C. mansion where she stayed following her husband President John F. Kennedy's assassination was listed for $26.5 million by Sotheby's International Realty.

The property, which has also been owned by other figures like Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker and former Miss America Yolande Fox, has been recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, per the listing.

The renovated property has been combined with two other mansions, boasting 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 5 half-baths, all spanning over 16,000 square feet.

Earlier in March, yet another summer residence that once had Kennedy ties went on the market.

Domaine de Beaumont, the French villa where President Kennedy and his siblings once vacationed as children, was listed for €31.5 million (about $33.6 million) with Cote d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.