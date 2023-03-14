Jackie Kennedy's Former Washington, D.C. Home Hits the Market for $26.5 Million — See Inside!

One of Jackie Kennedy's former homes just hit the market.

The Washington D.C. mansion located in Georgetown — one of the homes where the former first lady stayed following President John F. Kennedy's assassination — was recently listed for $26.5 million by Sotheby's International Realty.

The property, which has also been owned by other figures like Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker and former Miss America Yolande Fox, has been recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, per the listing.

It's come a long way since Kennedy lived in it and has expanded throughout the years, having since been renovated and combined with two other mansions into one, boasting 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 5 half-baths, all spanning over 16,000 square feet.

"All three homes have been meticulously reinvented with obsessive attention to detail and the finest materials, while still retaining their character-defining features and sense of place and history characteristic of Georgetown," the listing reads.

The brick and concrete mansion, built in 1794, features a luxe reception hall that leads up to a second floor with a primary suite that has a spa bathroom. The room also boasts a balcony with a view of the back gardens.

The historic home is complete with several amenities, including an updated kitchen, Italianate recreation room and a three-car parking garage.

Several other homes associated with the former first lady, who died in May 1994 at age 64, have come up for sale in the recent decade.

Kennedy's childhood home, a 4,291-square-foot summer estate in East Hampton, New York, went up for sale in 2020 for $7.5 million.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence featured a gabled roof, a wrap-around porch and Palladian windows and a stunning atrium and pergola-covered terrace.

Another home in which she grew up also hit the market in 2017. Located along the Potomac River in Virginia, the nine-bedroom Georgian-style mansion was listed for $49.5 million at the time.