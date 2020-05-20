The six-bedroom family getaway is said to have an "extraordinary legacy of art and glamour"

Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Childhood Summer Home Hits the Market for $7.5 Million — See Inside!

A summer home fit for eventual American royalty just hit the market.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent childhood summers at this 4,291-square-foot home in East Hampton, New York, that the Bouvier family owned for decades.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence known as "Wildmoor" has an "extraordinary legacy of art and glamour," according to Paula Butler of Sotheby’s International Realty, who holds the $7.5 million listing.

The home — which features a gabled roof, a wrap-around porch and Palladian windows — was built in 1895, and the family was known to host weekend polo matches at a nearby field, entertaining friends in the house, as well.

Notable artist Adolph Gottlieb purchased the home in 1960 in order to be close to the ocean, and his original art studio is still located in the garden.

The property also includes a stunning atrium and pergola-covered terrace.

Known as "Lasata," meaning "place of peace," the residence also has a guest house and pool house on its 7 acres of land.